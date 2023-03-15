Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 111-109 loss to the Rockets (his previous action) Brown produced 43 points.

Below, we break down Brown's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.6 25.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 5.9 Assists 2.5 3.4 3.9 PRA 35.5 36.9 34.8 PR 31.5 33.5 30.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.8



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102.1 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 115.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves have conceded 25.2 per game, 13th in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 37 36 7 3 3 1 1

