Marcus Smart could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Atlanta Hawks.

In his most recent appearance, a 115-93 win over the Trail Blazers, Smart totaled 10 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Smart's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 11.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.0 Assists 4.5 6.6 3.8 PRA 20.5 21.4 18.4 PR 15.5 14.8 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

Smart is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Smart's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.1.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 117 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Hawks give up 44.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2022 37 16 6 5 2 1 1 2/13/2022 35 13 6 7 0 0 0 1/28/2022 32 17 6 2 2 0 1 11/17/2021 35 8 3 11 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.