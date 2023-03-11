Saturday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) and Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) squaring off at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 73-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.

The Eagles won their last game 51-34 against Austin Peay on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles took down the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 88-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 70-53 win on January 2 -- their best victory of the season.

The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (13).

FGCU has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 88) on January 2

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 18

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 26

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Lady Flames clinched their best win of the season on January 21, when they claimed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 31), according to our computer rankings.

Liberty has 17 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

88-78 at home over FGCU (No. 31) on January 21

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 68) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 159) on January 26

84-56 at home over Lipscomb (No. 192) on March 8

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 192) on January 28

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 22.2 points per game (scoring 77.9 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while giving up 55.7 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball) and have a +754 scoring differential overall.

In conference games, FGCU puts up more points per game (82.1) than its overall average (77.9).

In home games, the Eagles are averaging 6.1 fewer points per game (75.9) than they are when playing on the road (82).

In 2022-23, FGCU is surrendering 51.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 57.4.

In their last 10 games, the Eagles have been scoring 78.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 77.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Liberty Performance Insights