Two teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Boston Bruins (first in the Eastern Conference at 49-9-5) and the Detroit Red Wings (13th in the Eastern Conference at 29-26-9), square off on Saturday, March 11 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet

ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-330) Red Wings (+275) 6.5

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 53 times this season, and have gone 43-10 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -330 or shorter, Boston has a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 76.7% chance to win.

Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 26 times.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 237 (2nd) Goals 190 (23rd) 132 (1st) Goals Allowed 208 (19th) 49 (6th) Power Play Goals 45 (14th) 28 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (19th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston went over in four of its last 10 games.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins offense's 237 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 132 (just 2.1 per game).

Their +105 goal differential is top in the league.

