Bruins vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (49-8-5) will attempt to prolong a 10-game win streak when they face the Edmonton Oilers (35-22-8) at home on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Bruins vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-170)
|Oilers (+145)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 52 times this season, and have gone 43-9 in those games.
- Boston has gone 30-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (81.1% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 63.0%.
- Boston's 62 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 26 times.
Bruins vs. Oilers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|235 (2nd)
|Goals
|251 (1st)
|129 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (21st)
|49 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|73 (1st)
|28 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (28th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Boston went over four times.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins offense's 235 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- The Bruins are ranked first in league action with the fewest goals against, having given up 129 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- They have a league-leading goal differential of +106 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.