The Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) and the Boston Celtics (45-20) are set to play on Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Evan Mobley and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, March 6

Monday, March 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics dropped their previous game to the Knicks, 131-129 in OT, on Sunday. Tatum starred with 40 points, plus 11 boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 40 11 6 0 0 6 Jaylen Brown 29 8 1 4 1 2 Al Horford 20 14 6 1 2 6

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is posting team highs in points (30.3 per game) and rebounds (8.9). And he is contributing 4.8 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Derrick White is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Celtics receive 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Marcus Smart is averaging a team-best 6.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.1 8.7 5.5 0.7 0.8 2.9 Derrick White 17.4 3.4 5.8 0.7 0.9 2.3 Al Horford 11.1 5.9 2.6 0.2 0.6 2.9 Jaylen Brown 13.6 3.1 1.5 1.1 0.2 1.2 Marcus Smart 9.3 2.5 2.8 1.7 0.2 1.3

