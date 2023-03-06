Jayson Tatum Injury Status - Celtics vs. Cavaliers Injury Report March 6
The Boston Celtics (45-20) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, as they ready for a Monday, March 6 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.
The Celtics lost their last outing 131-129 in OT against the Knicks on Sunday. Tatum scored a team-leading 40 points for the Celtics in the loss.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|30.3
|8.9
|4.8
|Al Horford
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.8
|6.3
|2.7
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out
|Hamstring
|8.4
|8.6
|1.5
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Finger)
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and NBCS-BOS
Celtics Season Insights
- The Celtics put up an average of 117.7 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 106.4 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 42-12 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- The Celtics are posting 119.5 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.8 more than their average for the season (117.7).
- Boston makes 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.7% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.
- The Celtics average 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in league), and give up 109.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in NBA).
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-8
|218
