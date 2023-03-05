The Boston Celtics, with Marcus Smart, hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 3, Smart put up 13 points, eight assists and three steals in a 115-105 loss against the Nets.

We're going to look at Smart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.4 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.5 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.0 PRA 21.5 21.6 20.8 PR 16.5 14.8 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Knicks

Smart has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.0% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.7.

The Knicks concede 112.1 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 24.6 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 34 19 4 2 2 2 1 11/5/2022 36 13 2 11 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.