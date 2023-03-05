Maine vs. Albany Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (21-10) taking on the Maine Black Bears (16-13) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 60-57 victory for Albany, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Black Bears' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 64-54 win against Binghamton.
Maine vs. Albany Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
Maine vs. Albany Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 60, Maine 57
Maine Schedule Analysis
- The Black Bears took down the No. 106-ranked (according to our computer rankings) James Madison Dukes, 60-58, on November 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Maine has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Maine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 133) on November 21
- 50-49 at home over Albany (No. 206) on January 28
- 73-57 over Niagara (No. 214) on November 26
- 71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 274) on January 14
- 88-60 at home over Army (No. 287) on December 11
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears score 59.6 points per game (285th in college basketball) and give up 59.9 (69th in college basketball) for a -8 scoring differential overall.
- Maine has averaged 2.2 more points in America East action (61.8) than overall (59.6).
- At home, the Black Bears score 62.4 points per game. On the road, they score 56.4.
- At home, Maine gives up 57.7 points per game. Away, it gives up 61.2.
- While the Black Bears are scoring 59.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 60.6 a contest.
