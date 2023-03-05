The injury report for the Boston Celtics (45-19) ahead of their matchup with the New York Knicks (38-27) currently has two players. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 5 from TD Garden.

The Celtics dropped their most recent matchup 115-105 against the Nets on Friday. In the Celtics' loss, Jaylen Brown led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding five rebounds and four assists).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out Hamstring 8.4 8.6 1.5 Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Ankle 14.6 4.1 3.7

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Foot)

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.5 points per game the Celtics average are 5.4 more points than the Knicks allow (112.1).

When Boston puts up more than 112.1 points, it is 35-6.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 117.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 117.5 they've put up over the course of this season.

Boston knocks down 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.1 more than its opponents (11.7).

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in the league defensively with 109.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6 226

