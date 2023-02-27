How to Watch the Bruins vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken six straight, the Boston Bruins visit the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league action, conceding 121 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins score the third-most goals in the league (217 total, 3.7 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 36 goals during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|58
|42
|36
|78
|79
|38
|42.9%
|Brad Marchand
|50
|19
|33
|52
|56
|22
|40.5%
|David Krejci
|53
|13
|35
|48
|30
|12
|48.5%
|Patrice Bergeron
|58
|21
|23
|44
|16
|32
|61.3%
|Charlie McAvoy
|45
|4
|36
|40
|29
|18
|-
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have given up 197 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- The Oilers have scored 230 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have gone 4-2-4 (50.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) over that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|60
|48
|65
|113
|63
|59
|51.6%
|Leon Draisaitl
|58
|36
|52
|88
|67
|52
|54%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|60
|28
|44
|72
|17
|39
|45.1%
|Zach Hyman
|59
|28
|41
|69
|25
|29
|55.6%
|Tyson Barrie
|60
|10
|33
|43
|27
|23
|-
