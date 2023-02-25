Saturday's game at Cross Insurance Center has the Maine Black Bears (14-13) taking on the Binghamton Bearcats (13-15) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 65-55 win as our model heavily favors Maine.

The Black Bears enter this matchup following an 80-67 win over New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Maine vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Maine vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 65, Binghamton 55

Maine Schedule Analysis

On November 7 against the James Madison Dukes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Black Bears secured their best win of the season, a 60-58 victory on the road.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Maine is 12-3 (.800%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Maine 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 156) on November 21

50-49 at home over Albany (No. 200) on January 28

73-57 over Niagara (No. 242) on November 26

88-60 at home over Army (No. 280) on December 11

71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 282) on January 14

Maine Performance Insights