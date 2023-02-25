The Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) will look to Joel Embiid (second in the league scoring 33.0 points per game) when they try to overcome Jayson Tatum (sixth in the NBA with 30.6 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (43-17) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are 1-point home underdogs in the game, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 1)

76ers (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (227)



The 76ers have a 35-23-0 ATS record this season compared to the 31-26-3 mark from the Celtics.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 1-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 1 or more (50%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 56.9% of the time this season (33 out of 58). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (32 out of 60).

The Celtics have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season while the 76ers have a .533 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-7).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been carried by its offense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by putting up 118.3 points per game. It ranks seventh in the league in points allowed (112.2 per contest).

The Celtics are dishing out 26.5 dimes per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2022-23.

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Celtics, who are sinking 16.0 treys per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 37.9% from downtown (fifth-best).

Boston has taken 52.2% two-pointers and 47.8% three-pointers this year. Of the team's buckets, 61.9% are two-pointers and 38.1% are three-pointers.

