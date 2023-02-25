On Saturday, February 25, 2023, a pair of the league's top scorers -- Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.6 points per game) and Joel Embiid (second, 33.0) -- take the court when the Boston Celtics (43-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics' +366 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.3 points per game (third in the NBA) while giving up 112.2 per outing (seventh in the league).

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +227 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.3 points per game (16th in NBA) and allow 110.4 per contest (third in league).

The two teams combine to score 232.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 222.6 points per game combined, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Boston has put together a 32-25-3 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 23 times.

Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +275 +115 - 76ers +1200 +550 -20000

