Having won five in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Canucks' matchup with the Bruins can be seen on ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bruins vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/13/2022 Bruins Canucks 5-2 BOS
11/13/2022 Bruins Canucks 5-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have given up 120 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins' 214 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Bruins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 57 42 36 78 79 36 42.9%
Brad Marchand 49 18 33 51 56 22 41.7%
David Krejci 52 13 34 47 30 12 48.6%
Patrice Bergeron 57 21 22 43 16 32 61.1%
Charlie McAvoy 44 4 36 40 29 18 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks concede 4.0 goals per game (231 in total), 31st in the league.
  • The Canucks' 195 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Canucks are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 56 28 47 75 35 38 44.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 58 20 34 54 40 43 53%
Quinn Hughes 54 5 49 54 34 43 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 57 27 24 51 16 22 -
Brock Boeser 50 10 27 37 16 18 30.3%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.