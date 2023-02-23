The Boston Bruins (43-8-5) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (32-19-6) on the road on Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, NESN, and SN1.

The Bruins' offense has totaled 33 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 21 goals. They have registered 34 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (8.8%). They are 6-3-1 in those contests.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-175)

Bruins (-175) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (43-8-5 overall) have a 6-5-11 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Boston is 8-4-2 (18 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Boston has taken four points from the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-2-2 record).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals 46 times, and are 41-2-3 in those games (to record 85 points).

In the 25 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 20-2-3 record (43 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 25-5-5 (55 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 20 times, and went 17-3-0 (34 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 2nd 3.71 Goals Scored 3.46 5th 1st 2.05 Goals Allowed 3.07 16th 8th 33.2 Shots 29.8 23rd 7th 29.2 Shots Allowed 27.7 3rd 7th 23.8% Power Play % 19.9% 22nd 1st 86.5% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 31st

Bruins vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, NESN, and SN1

TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, NESN, and SN1

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

