The Detroit Pistons (15-43) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Boston Celtics (41-17) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSDET.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSDET

NBCS-BOS and BSDET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 124 - Pistons 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)

Celtics (- 9.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Celtics' .517 ATS win percentage (30-25-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .448 mark (26-31-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Detroit is 10-8-1 against the spread compared to the 7-7-1 ATS record Boston racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (55.2% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (51.7%).

The Celtics have a .722 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (39-15) this season, higher than the .241 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (13-41).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 117.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks sixth with 111.8 points allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, delivering 26.3 per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.9 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Boston has taken 52.1% two-pointers and 47.9% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

