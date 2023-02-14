The Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) host the Boston Celtics (41-16) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. There is no line set for the matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bucks 114 - Celtics 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks

  • Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-1.1)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 227.6
  • The Celtics (29-25-3 ATS) have covered the spread 55.4% of the time, 4.5% less often than the Bucks (31-22-3) this season.
  • Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 46.4% of the time this season (26 out of 56), less often than Boston's games have (29 out of 57).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 35-9, a better mark than the Celtics have recorded (2-1) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

  • Offensively, Boston is the fourth-best squad in the NBA (117.6 points per game). Defensively, it is sixth (111.4 points allowed per game).
  • The Celtics are sixth in the league in assists (26.3 per game) in 2022-23.
  • The Celtics are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.8 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.7%).
  • Boston takes 47.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.1% of Boston's baskets are 3-pointers, and 61.9% are 2-pointers.

