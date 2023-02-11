Saturday's game features the Maine Black Bears (12-11) and the NJIT Highlanders (11-12) facing off at Cross Insurance Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 64-52 victory for heavily favored Maine according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Black Bears are coming off of a 68-60 loss to Vermont in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Maine vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Maine vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 64, NJIT 52

Maine Schedule Analysis

Against the James Madison Dukes on November 7, the Black Bears registered their signature win of the season, a 60-58 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Black Bears are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.

Maine has 11 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Maine 2022-23 Best Wins

50-49 at home over Albany (No. 176) on January 28

61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 221) on November 21

88-60 at home over Army (No. 248) on December 11

73-57 over Niagara (No. 266) on November 26

69-63 on the road over NJIT (No. 282) on January 7

Maine Performance Insights