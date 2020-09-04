This Skowhegan business is demonstrating the Power of Flour to transform the community

Sponsored - Maine Grains specializes in processing locally grown organic and heritage greens grown in the northeast. We make flour, rolled oats, and whole grains for bakers, brewers, and chefs throughout the Northeast. We want customers to know what they can find at our onsite Dry Goods Shop, many people are still learning that we have a shop here.

Our newest product, the Liberation Farms cornmeal from the Somali Bantu Community of farmers in Auburn, Maine; supports 200 farmers in central Maine; Maine Grains has just made a $5,000 donation to their effort to acquire permanent farmland access that will be held in common and dedicated for use by the Somali Bantu Community.

Our business represents the revival of regional grain economies. Somerset county was once a large producer of wheat, growing 239,000 bushels of wheat in the mid-1837- enough to feed over 100,000 people. They return of farmers who are growing grain for food and not just for animal feed, and the equipment infrastructure that we have set up here at the mill, has revived the availability of food-grade grains in the Northeast.

Our Mill is inspiring similar projects all across the country and world since our launch in 2012. When you purchase Maine Grains products, you are supporting over 250 farming families in the region, and the creation of over 20 jobs here at the mill in Skowhegan.

The revival of the grain economy in Maine is supporting not only agriculture, but all of the value-added producers: Bakers, Brewers, colleges, hospitals, and institutions who are using these grains to build sustainable businesses and make healthy foods that support thriving families and communities.

