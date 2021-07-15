College Step-Up and Transitions Program

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Good Will-Hinckley and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Good Will-Hinckley, visit GWH.org

The College Step-Up & Transitions Program at GWH exists to serve youth who need a supportive environment and are driven to realize the unique and tremendous potential that resides in us all.

Armed with compassion and a fierce sense of commitment, the CSU & Transitions staff maintains a strategic focus on each program participant, helping them develop the tools necessary to further their education, prepare for the work force, improve life skills and create a strong network of significant adults who can give them a sense of relational permanence.

We pride ourselves on our courageous authenticity and our student-centered, goal-directed and evidence-informed approach.

Our Program Partcipants

· Have a strong desire to obtain a post-secondary education or develop the skills necessary to successfully enter the work force.

· Want to be part of a supportive learning community.

· Welcome the academic, vocational and life skills support offered.

· Are looking to develop a collaborative network of adults and peers.

Our Staff

The CSU & Transitions Program staff consists of:

An Academic/Career Navigator that conducts comprehensive educational/career assessments of participants, identifying and prioritizing educational/career paths and/or needs; creates educational/career stability plans and Future Plan and Progress Report (FPPR); and provides linkages with career centers, financial aid and housing stability. The Academic/Career Navigator will also determine other basic assistance needs for participants to achieve their educational goals.

The Transitions Advisor focuses on job readiness, housing, adult daily living skills and life skills, and creates a Future Plan and Progress Report including a housing stability and transitions plan that determines the amount of and types of assistance needed to regain stability in permanent housing

The CSU and Transitions Triads

Our approach to teaching is dynamic, and the triads are at the core of the College Step-Up & Transitions Program.

Education

Education is the core of our program. Post-secondary education increases earning potential as well as human capital. We are committed to helping students plan and follow through with an appropriate course of study.

Job Readiness

Entering the workforce successfully requires a polished set of skills. Employment Competence is the awareness and understanding of what it means to be employable, mastery of basic skills (including those necessary to identify, secure and maintain a job), development of marketable skills, and the ability to pursue career interests, options, and opportunities. Participants in the Vocational Track develop the employment competence and skill set necessary to enter the workforce and pursue their career interests.

Life Skills

Life skills are another important ingredient in the recipe for success in the CSU and Transitions Program. Obtaining a post-secondary degree/certificate and living independently takes a strong set of life skills and that is why we made it a part of both CSU TRIADS.

Community Engagement

It is a proven fact that people need people. Nobody has realized lasting success in life without relying on others from time to time. In the CSU and Transitions Program, we help students develop a network of peers and adults that will become lifelong ties for them and support them wherever they land in life.