Visit Abraham’s Goat Farm & Creamery on Creamery Day

Abraham’s Goat Farm & Creamery will be Open on Sunday, October 11th for Maine’s statewide open Creamery day from 11a-3p. We will have tours of our new cheese facilities, and free samples available. All of our products will be available to purchase. The wood-fired oven will be open and visitors will be able to purchase goat cheese Pizza, Gyro’s, salads, soups, Chicago dogs, and several other items.

Abraham’s Goat Farm & Creamery is a family-owned-and-operated goat farm in Newport, Maine, offering the freshest farm-to-table food, including meat, milk, eggs, and cheese. You’ll know what you are eating when you purchase food from our farmer’s market.

Our passions are food and our animals. With decades of experience in the food industry, our entire team is very well-educated in animal husbandry and care. All of our animals are nature-fed, and we don’t use any antibiotics or hormones. Raised with care and love, our animals are treated as part of the family, free to roam over our 60-acre property, in a natural and humane environment.

Years ago, we led very busy and hectic lives. It was time for a change to our lifestyle. Spiritually guided to raise goats, we have been in business for almost 10 years and went from a busy life to an even busier one. We truly believe the pasture we provide and the surrounding trees and shade are helpful to our animals. We want to make sure our customers know where their food comes from, and that it’s lovingly cared for before making it to their table.