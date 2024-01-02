VSP Vision to Provide Exclusive Individual Vision Plans to AARP Members

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VSP Vision™ announced that AARP members will be eligible for exclusive individual vision and eyewear insurance plans from VSP Vision. With the retiree population growing by 1 million Americans each year1, AARP® Vision Plans from VSP® aim to help improve access to vision care for older adults who may not have access to traditional employer provided plans or are in need of additional coverage.

Starting today, AARP members are eligible for exclusive individual vision and eyewear insurance plans from VSP Vision.

"Vision issues such as glaucoma, cataracts and macular degeneration are a common part of the aging process and early detection is key to preserving sight as we age. In addition to preserving eye health and seeing clearly, an eye doctor can also detect signs of more than 270 health conditions through an eye exam," said VSP Vision Care President Kate Renwick-Espinosa. "Providing AARP Vision Care Plans from VSP helps us bring affordable, personalized eyecare to individuals and their families who may otherwise skip prioritizing their eye health while on a fixed budget."

Launching January 2, 2024, AARP® Vision Plans from VSP® will offer a number of plans tailored to meet the needs of AARP members with a variety of options to personalize their coverage in a way that's most convenient for them, including:

Monthly or annual payment options, with full coverage plans starting at just $15 /month.

Year-round enrollment with no waiting periods.

Enhanced coverage for progressive and anti-glare lens options, which are the most utilized lens enhancements in those 50 years and older 2 .

Access to a robust network of doctors and retail options including more than 41,000 private practice doctors, 750 Visionworks® locations, and online retail options from Eyeconic®.

"Access to care is all the more important as we age, yet retirees are one of the largest population groups without employer-sponsored vision care coverage," said AARP Services Senior Vice President of Health Products and Services Greg Marion. "We're thrilled to be making available AARP® Vision Plans from VSP® to our membership to help empower them to live how they want as they age."

To learn more about AARP® Vision Plans from VSP® and access plan offerings, visit https://www.aarpvisionplans.com/

About VSP Vision

At VSP Vision™, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For nearly 70 years, VSP has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people that power our complementary businesses—VSP® Vision Care, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Visionworks®, Eyefinity®, Eyeconic, VSP® Optics, and VSP® Ventures—work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. That means providing affordable access to eye care and eyewear for more than 85 million members through a network of more than 41,000 doctors. It also means expanding access to vision care to those disadvantaged by income, distance, or disaster through VSP Vision™ Eyes of Hope®. To date, more than 3.8 million people in need have received access to no-cost eye care and eyewear through one of our Eyes of Hope programs. Learn more about how we're reinvesting in greater vision, health, and opportunities for all at vspvision.com.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Starting today, AARP members are eligible for exclusive individual vision and eyewear insurance plans from VSP Vision.

