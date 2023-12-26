Hyundai Mobis Develops Core Solution for SDV in Digital Space

Collaborating with U.S. software firm Wind River to build digital twin system 'M.Dev Studio', targeting development by 2024.

From product development to system validation and mass production testing in a digital environment, the system aims to shorten development time and reduce costs .

Adapting to the evolving development environment due to vehicle electrification and system sophistication, and offering essential solutions for future SDV development

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the rapid transition of the automotive industry to future mobility, Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) is establishing a system capable of developing and validating key vehicle technologies in an unrestricted digital virtual environment.

This initiative aims to significantly reduce technology development time, allowing various related research teams and collaborative partners early-stage access to the system's innovative collaboration platform. It is an optimal system for developing software-driven vehicles (SDVs).

Hyundai Mobis, in collaboration with the U.S. software development firm Wind River, is creating M.Dev Studio. This system, as announced by Hyundai Mobis on 26th, enables simulation and remote monitoring of various core technologies in a real-vehicle environment, now shifted to the digital space.

M.Dev Studio embodies the concept of developing Hyundai Mobis's future mobility technologies in digital and virtual environments. Wind River is a global software development firm providing critical solutions in the digital twin field.

Utilizing this system, various core technologies and vehicle products can be quickly evaluated, from the early-development to research and development stages, in a digital environment simulating real-world application scenarios.

For example, it allows for simulation of various sensors and controllers under different conditions and testing of autonomous driving systems' functionality through virtual signals in diverse scenarios. Hyundai Mobis plans to implement this system next year, immediately utilizing it for component design, validation, and assessment.

A key advantage is the online environment, where developers can participate in development and conduct joint tests using a standard system, anytime, anywhere. This enhances the completion of future mobility core components and improves reliability of the validation and assessment phases. It also enables simultaneous multiple-project developments, shortening product development time and reducing costs.

This digital-based system is closely linked to recent changes in vehicle development environments. With the increased complexity and data processing of various devices due to vehicle electrification and system sophistication, a new digital response system transcending physical limitations has become necessary.

Jung Soo-Kyung, Executive Vice President and Head of Automotive Electrification Business Unit at Hyundai Mobis, said, "We expect to enhance development efficiency in the evolving vehicle environment, allowing us to respond swiftly to the demands of our client companies. We will stably establish the system and provide essential solutions for the SDV development of global automakers."

Hyundai Mobis is concentrating its capabilities company-wide to leap forward as a Mobility Platform Provider, offering integrated software-centric solutions. The company plans to secure early differentiated competitiveness in key future mobility areas such as electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity by establishing a standardized and integrated R&D environment, recruiting top talent, and strengthening global open innovation.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

