Gestalt Named Most Innovative Company, 2023

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt has been named the Most Innovative Company, 2023 by LaunchPad Inland Northwest. LaunchPad is dedicated to highlighting and elevating innovation in the region. Gestalt won over 8 finalist companies in various industries.

"As a company we are striving to bring innovation and meaningful improvements to healthcare through technology. "

Gestalt provides industry leading, award-winning technology solutions that support healthcare, academic and scientific workflows with our AI powered platform. Our customers are using us to provide faster diagnosis* for their patients, support education and training of pathologists and research initiatives.

Gestalt CEO, Dan Roark says "This award is a meaningful one to add to the list of awards we have won because it focuses on our initiatives as a company. All of the other awards we have won, with the exception of being named in Inc.'s 5000, are specific to our products and services. As a company we are striving to bring innovation and meaningful improvements to healthcare through technology. Being named Most Innovative Company by LaunchPad Inland Northwest is a great validation of our corporate accomplishments."

"We are thrilled to recognize Gestalt as an innovator in our region. Our initiative is focused on providing a thriving environment for corporate growth and new innovation that elevates the industries that these companies represent. There are several great companies that were included in this evaluation from the NorthWest region and I am happy to say that each one of the 8 finalists are providing products and services that have a positive impact, but Gestalt definitely stood out as an innovator having a major impact in theirs.", says Bill Kalivas, Principal and Managing Partner, LaunchPad INW.

Gestalt Diagnostics has developed PathFlow®, a software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflows to pathologists, scientists, and academics. The PathFlow platform provides a full Image Management System, robust case routing, a Universal viewer, integrated AI, and Image Analysis and reporting. Whether you work locally or globally – our platform provides you with the ability to bring your organization seamlessly and expeditiously into the digital age of healthcare.

About Gestalt Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise – providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

About LaunchPad Inland Northwest LaunchPad Inland Northwest, located in Spokane, WA, is the central hub for the regional innovation ecosystem. Our mission is to unite and elevate tech and life science innovators, entrepreneurs, and support organizations, enhancing our standing as an innovation hub. Through proven programs, events, and collaboration, we foster connections, mentorship, and inspiration, elevating the Inland Northwest innovation culture and brand.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT. CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

