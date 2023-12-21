GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANT AWARDEES

Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $3 million in grants to nonprofit organizations supporting arts education nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, today announced its 2023 grant recipients. As part of its annual donation cycle, the foundation awarded $3 million in grants to 48 nonprofits nationwide working in the arts, as well as additional year-round support to advance the arts.

"Genesis Inspiration Foundation is proud to extend its support to community organizations nationwide that share our commitment to connect youth to the transformative power of the arts," said John Guastaferro, executive director of Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "We are driven to support the educators and programs across the country that are enabling a well-rounded education inclusive of the arts."

Every Genesis vehicle sold supports youth arts education through the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Thanks to Genesis and its retailers, the foundation has donated nearly $8 million since 2018. These donations help nonprofit organizations across the country to provide youth arts programming in a variety of art disciplines. From dancing to painting to spoken word, this diversity of arts underscores the foundation's commitment to ensure that all youth across the country have an opportunity to experience the life-changing benefits of the arts.

Organization City State That's My Child Montgomery AL Kids in Focus Phoenix AZ Young Arts Arizona Phoenix AZ Create Now Los Angeles CA In A Perfect World Los Angeles CA Inner-City Arts Los Angeles CA Music Center LA Los Angeles CA TGR Foundation Anaheim CA The Wooden Floor Santa Ana CA Art from Ashes Denver CO El Sistema Colorado Denver CO Fell the Beat Lakewood CO Children's Chorus of Washington Washington DC Project Create DC Washington DC Sitar Arts Center Washington DC Young Playwrights' Theater Washington DC Art Reach Orlando Orlando FL Miami Music Project Miami FL Young At Art Children's Museum Plantation FL Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah Savannah GA Paint Love Atlanta GA Piano's for Peace Atlanta GA Savannah College or Art and Design Savannah GA Showability Atlanta GA Ingenuity Chicago IL People's Music School Chicago IL Totally Positive Productions Chicago IL Open Door Arts Boston MA Art Works Now Hyattsville MD Levine Music Silver Spring MD Positively Arts Las Vegas NV Arts for All New York NY Dancewave Brooklyn NY Education Through Music New York NY Exploring the Arts Astoria NY Girls Write Now New York NY Center for Arts-Inspired Learning Cleveland OH Rainey Institute Cleveland OH Oklahoma A+ School Edmond OK ArtWell Philadelphia PA Art and Beyond, Inc Cedar Hill TX Art Spark Texas Austin TX ARTreach Houston TX Creative Action Austin TX Dallas Black Dance Theatre Dallas TX Spy Hop Salt Lake City UT Arts for All Wisconsin Wisconsin WI Boys & Girls Club or Greater Green Bay Green Bay WI



Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

