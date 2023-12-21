BayCare Names Kristy Croom Tucker New Vice President, Marketing

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, the leading health care system in West Central Florida, today announced that it has named Kristy Croom Tucker as its new vice president, marketing, effective Dec. 11.

In her new role, Croom Tucker oversees the development and execution of marketing strategies to support BayCare's objectives. She also develops strategic marketing and growth initiatives to build brand awareness, preference and loyalty.

"Kristy has spent her career mastering the agency, payor and provider sides of the brand-building space," said Ed Rafalski, BayCare's chief strategy and marketing officer. "One may call her an expert in the 'adpayvider' world, and we are thrilled she has accepted this position."

Croom Tucker joined BayCare in 2011 as a regional marketing manager, overseeing the marketing for four hospitals; the launch of Health Huddle, a consumer listening tool; and support for several service lines, including cardiovascular services, neurosciences and behavioral health. In 2015, she transitioned to the system marketing manager role where she oversaw the development and launch of the Humanity at Work campaign, ambulatory marketing, and the development and launch of various BayCare mobile apps, including BayCareAnywhere and HealthNav.

She was promoted to director of marketing for BayCare Health Plans in 2018, and to director of member experience and acquisition the following year. Croom Tucker was responsible for the marketing, sales and member experience functions of BayCare Health Plans, which quickly became one of the fastest growing provider-sponsored Medicare Advantage plans in the country.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve BayCare for the past 12 years," said Croom Tucker. "I look forward to expanding my role, promoting all that makes BayCare a premier destination for high quality, compassionate health care, while working alongside BayCare's extraordinary team that is blazing the trail toward innovative, patient-centered care."

Prior to joining BayCare, Croom Tucker worked at Rasmussen College (now Rasmussen University), as director of communication from 2009–2011, and as marketing manager from 2006–2009.

She holds two degrees from the University of Kansas, a Bachelor of Science in strategic communication and a Master of Science in journalism.

