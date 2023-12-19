Radians donates funds, jackets, and gloves to support the St. Patrick Food Pantry

Tis the season for giving and keeping people safe and warm

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a leading Memphis-based manufacturer of safety products, supports St. Patrick's commitment to the homeless in Memphis.

To show its support, Radians recently donated cash, jackets, and gloves, to help Memphians who are facing challenging circumstances this holiday season. "We recognize the connection between workplace safety and the well-being of the broader community," said Radians CEO, Mike Tutor. "We believe in using our resources to create positive change."

Gene Mangiante, board president of Saint Patrick Community Outreach Center, expressed his gratitude for Radians' commitment in a thank you note that said, "The generosity of Radians has exceeded all our hopes and dreams to make those in need comfortable this holiday season."

According to Mangiante, about 80% of those served by the St. Patrick Food Pantry are homeless, living on the street, "so the reflective jackets and rain coats will keep them safe and warm," said Mangiante. "Plus, the generous funds provided by Radians allowed us to feed hundreds of homeless people with a traditional holiday meal. To make it through the holiday season and winter, we still need more donations of food, backpacks, toiletries, and blankets to help protect vulnerable community members," he said.

If you want to uplift others this holiday season, consider reaching out to the St. Patrick Community Outreach Center and Food Pantry. Call 901-527-2542, send an email to poppy@mangiante.com, or visit www.stpatsmemphis.org. For more information about Radians, visit www.radians.com or call toll-free 1-877-723-4267.

Radians® is a Memphis, TN-based top-tier manufacturer of quality PPE, including safety eyewear, Radwear® high visibility apparel, rainwear, hearing protection, hand protection, head gear, cooling products, heated jackets, AR/FR workwear, eyewash stations, N95 respirators, face masks/gaiters, retractable tool tethers, and lens cleaning systems.

