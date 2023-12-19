FDA Roundup: December 19, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

The CDRH Portal updates are a step forward in meeting the Medical Device User Fee Amendments 2022 (MDUFA V) commitments of using technology to enhance efficiency and transparency in reviewing industry submissions.

Ecuador has ended. However, the FDA investigation of the elevated lead levels in recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches continues. During the inspection, investigators collected samples of cinnamon supplied by Negasmart to Austrofoods. These samples have undergone analysis and results show extremely high levels of lead contamination, 5110 parts per million (ppm) and 2270 ppm. For context, the international standard-setting body,



On Monday, the FDA updated the advisory for the Investigation of Elevated Lead Levels in Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches . The FDA's onsite inspection of the Austrofoods facility inhas ended. However, the FDA investigation of the elevated lead levels in recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches continues. During the inspection, investigators collected samples of cinnamon supplied by Negasmart to Austrofoods. These samples have undergone analysis and results show extremely high levels of lead contamination, 5110 parts per million (ppm) and 2270 ppm. For context, the international standard-setting body, Codex Alimentarius Commission (Codex) is considering adopting a maximum level of 2.5 ppm for lead in bark spices, including cinnamon, in 2024. The FDA will update the advisory as information becomes available.





On Friday, the FDA granted marketing authorization to the Body Temperature Software (BTS) App intended to measure the body temperature in people of all ages, excluding premature infants. When installed on a compatible smart phone with computing platforms and infrared sensors, the BTS App can measure and provide a reading of a person's body temperature. To use it, the person identifies the sensor on the back of the camera, removes any obstacles on the forehead, brings the sensor close to the forehead and sweeps it to the temple to begin getting a temperature reading. The BTS App is intended for over-the-counter use and it is currently compatible with one phone: the Google Pixel 8 Pro smart phone. The FDA granted marketing authorization of the BTS App to Fitbit, LLC.

April 2023 , at the same time the agency issued a



On Friday, the FDA announced final approval and implementation of required labeling updates to continue efforts to address the evolving opioid crisis, and to urge health care professionals to take a more patient-centered approach when prescribing opioid analgesic products. The FDA first notified application holders of these required safety labeling updates in, at the same time the agency issued a Drug Safety Communication

On Friday, the FDA approved enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev, Astellas Pharma) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC). The FDA previously granted accelerated approval to this combination for patients with la/mUC who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy. View full prescribing information for Padcev and Keytruda

Additional Resources:

# # #

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration