AmpUp Awarded $1.7 Million to Spearhead EV Charging in Connecticut

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp , the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging operating system, is proud to announce it has been awarded up to $1.7 million in project funding by the State of Connecticut's Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) for EV charging demand flexibility.

The grant was awarded on December 13th, 2023 under PURA's 'Innovative Energy Solutions ' program, a statewide initiative to identify, pilot, and scale innovative ideas that enable a decarbonized, affordable, and equitable electric grid for Connecticut. The pilot aims to provide grid operators with a scalable solution to balance energy demand during peak periods by decreasing load at EV stations, ultimately leading to cost savings for ratepayers.

"The AmpUp team could not be more excited to receive this grant. We are eager to accelerate the EV transition in the state by exploring EV charging management capabilities with utilities, station owners, and EV drivers," said Tom Sun, CEO & Cofounder of AmpUp. "We are investing heavily in the State of Connecticut and excited to see opportunities like this grow local jobs in addition to helping the state meet their air quality goals".

AmpUp was 1 of 7 final awardees among more than 50 applicants, and the only EV charging company selected for this phase of funding. The project is planned to kick off in 2024 and is tied to state-goals of meeting clean air standards, growing EV adoption, and supporting underserved communities.

AmpUp was also one of the first companies to receive an investment through Connecticut Innovations' recently launched $100 million ClimateTech Fund.

"EV charging should be simple, affordable, and accessible," said Drew D'Alelio, Senior Associate from Connecticut Innovations, the state's venture capital arm. "With this award, AmpUp's innovative software and energy management technology will be positioned to shine, simplifying the EV transition and driving meaningful economic and environmental benefits for Connecticut residents."

According to the U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center , AmpUp's network represents over 30% of all networked Level 2 charging stations in the State of Connecticut as well as over 94% of all private chargers in the state. As one of the largest EV charging networks in the state, AmpUp also holds a 96.4% charge session success rate on top of a nearly 100% system uptime across their network of integrated Level 2 and DC Fast chargers in North America.

Finally, AmpUp is further investing in the State of Connecticut With plans to open a new office in East Hartford in early 2024. For more information about AmpUp, please visit www.ampup.io .

