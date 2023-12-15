Lovesac Unveils Swarovski Crystal Embellished Footsac, Perfect for Holiday Gifting

The limited-edition product will be available exclusively at Nordstrom while supplies last

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lovesac Company, the home furnishing and technology brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat, and StealthTech Sound + Charge invisible and immersive surround sound, has partnered with Swarovski to offer a luxurious and dazzling gift for the holiday season – their one of a kind blanket, the Footsac, in limited edition White Faux Fur and Embellished with Swarovski® Crystals, sold exclusively at Nordstrom with their pop-up shop: Swarovski@Nordstrom.

Combining the comfort and versatility that Lovesac is known for with the unmatched quality and design of Swarovski, the Swarovski crystal Embellished Footsac is redefining luxury and comfort this holiday season. Featuring a built-in pocket for your feet, embellished with Swarovski crystals across the Faux Fur, the sparkling Footsac is made of soft yet durable materials to create a blanket that is built to last for cozy winter nights.

"At Lovesac, we are always aiming to push the boundaries of comfort and style through our innovative products and unique partnerships," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. "Teaming up with Swarovski and Nordstrom for this exclusive holiday collaboration allowed us to create something extraordinary, offering consumers our most lavish Faux Fur option to date."

Customers can shop this style, offered at $495, exclusively at select Nordstrom stores and online through January 8, while supplies last. For additional information on the collaboration, please visit www.Nordstrom.com. For more information on Lovesac and additional offerings this holiday season, visit www.lovesac.com.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, FOOTSAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, THE WORLD"S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH AND THE WORLD"S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Swarovski

Masters of Light Since 1895.

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.

Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor. Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 6,600 points of sale, of which 2,300 are owned stores, in over 150 countries and employs 16,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

