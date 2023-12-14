UNITED IS THE NEW GOLD: NEW CHIVAS REGAL ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES THE POWER OF SHARED SUCCESS

UNITED IS THE NEW GOLD: NEW CHIVAS REGAL ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES THE POWER OF SHARED SUCCESS

The Blended Scotch Whisky's First US Led National Campaign Establishes Golden Hour as Prime Occasion for Togetherness with New Chivas XV

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chivas Regal, an icon of luxury blended Scotch whisky, announces first US led national advertising campaign with United is the New Gold. As a brand with rich history that's always celebrated those who are redefining success on their own terms, Chivas' new campaign embarks to reimagine hustle-culture with a modern-day vision of aspiration: shared success.

Chivas has a heritage rooted in the shared success of its founders, a legendary duo who set the tone foundationally to zig against convention. Centuries of expertise have gone into the ultra-prestigious whisky, and today the brand is resetting the tone with a new definition of success. United is the New Gold is a celebration of the wealth of togetherness: honoring the dynamic of power couples and encouraging them to take a moment to celebrate how far they've come by sharing a Chivas during Golden Hour.

"In a world that often measures success by individual power and how much money you have in your bank account, Chivas believes that true success is shared, acknowledging the role of our relationships in our success and taking the opportunity to celebrate how far you've come together," says Emily Lane, Chivas Brand Director at Pernod Ricard USA.

In the campaign's hero asset, created in partnership with McCann London, ants serve as an analogy to a modern-day couple supporting each other as they strive to meet their goals: an illustration of shared success. Set to 'Just the Two of Us' by Bill Withers, the 30 second spot is strategically shot in black and white to imbue emotional resonance, demonstrating the power of connection. Starting this month, United is the New Gold campaign assets will go live across streaming TV, online video, social, and OOH in key US markets including Dallas, LA, Miami, and New York City.

Marking the campaign's launch is the US release of Chivas XV, a prestigious blended Scotch aged a minimum of 15-years and selectively finished in Cognac casks* - resulting in a beautifully golden and velvety interpretation of Chivas' traditional house style. As a permanent part of the Chivas Regal range, the new golden-hued expression will turn Happy Hour into Golden Hour, allowing every sip to become a celebration of shared moments.

An unequivocally sophisticated experience, Chivas XV is best enjoyed in an elevated Gold Rush cocktail made with three simple ingredients:

2 parts Chivas XV

1 part Honey Syrup (2 parts honey and 1 part hot water)

1 part Lemon Juice

Method: Pour ingredients into a shaker filled with ice; shake until well chilled, strain into a glass over a large ice cube. Add a lemon twist to garnish.

Chivas XV is now available at select fine retailers nationwide and online at ReserveBar for a SRP of $49.99. To learn more about United is the New Gold, please visit Chivas.com and follow along @ChivasRegalUSA.

*A portion of the blend is finished in Cognac Casks

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

CHIVAS REGAL® XV 15-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky. PRODUCT OF SCOTLAND. 40% ALC./VOL (80 Proof). ©2023. IMPORTED BY CHIVAS BROTHERS., NEW YORK, NY.

About Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal was pioneered in the 19th century by Scottish brothers James and John Chivas. Their humble early experiments blending aged whiskies developed profoundly and solidified their position as true pioneers in the art of blending. And, with their entrepreneurial and pioneering mindset, they became globally renowned for fine luxury products. Since then, Chivas has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – by bringing together the best malt and grain whiskies to create something extraordinary. Chivas believes in the power of blending in life, as well as in Scotch. Chivas blends its spiritual home in Speyside, Scotland, with more than 100 countries across the globe, who together have made Chivas the global success it is today, selling more than 4.2 million 9L cases every year. The Chivas range blends timeless classics with modern innovation, including: Chivas 12, Chivas Extra 13, Chivas XV, Chivas Mizunara, Chivas 18, Chivas Ultis, Chivas 25, Chivas Regal The Icon, and the Global Travel Retail exclusive Chivas Brothers Blend.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com .

Courtesy of Chivas Regal (PRNewswire)

Marking the campaign’s launch is the US release of Chivas XV, a prestigious blended Scotch aged a minimum of 15-years and now available at select fine retailers nationwide and online at ReserveBar for a SRP of $49.99. (PRNewswire)

United is the New Gold is a celebration of the wealth of togetherness: honoring the dynamic of power couples and encouraging them to take a moment to celebrate how far they’ve come by sharing a Chivas during Golden Hour. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chivas Regal