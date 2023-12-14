Marelli to Launch New Platforms at CES 2024

Systems developed on the company's "Lean" platforms are fit for purpose, sustainable, and launch-ready, while the "Advantage" platform is reserved for cloud applications that are connected to the company's middleware microservices software architecture

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, will launch its "Lean" and "Advantage" platforms at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, January 9-11, 2024, in its private, invitation-only booth at the Wynn Hotel.

Marelli's "Lean" platforms are underpinned by a simplified approach to hardware and software design resulting in fewer parts, reduced weight, and less cost than standard products, without sacrificing performance. Systems based on "Lean" platforms are primarily pre-developed, leaving room for automakers to customize certain features upon award. This module-based platform approach targets entry-level vehicles, brands, and trim levels, and is designed to appeal to budget-oriented consumers and fleet buyers. The first two systems being launched are LeanLight and LeanDisplay, which will be showcased in the Design for Affordability area of Marelli's suite.

Marelli will exhibit LeanLight headlamp and rear lamp concepts, featuring up to 20% fewer components, a 20% reduction in weight, and a 6kg reduction in CO 2 emissions, compared to traditional lamps. The introduction of a new injection molding process contributes to the lighter weight and reduced energy consumption, while a newly developed surface treatment solution eliminates the need for a chemical coating, further contributing to the sustainability benefits.

Marelli's LeanDisplay offers advanced local dimming performances at a much lower price point, in addition to an improved sustainability footprint – 40% weight reduction, energy savings, and CO 2 reduction - compared to standard displays. This has been achieved by adopting a design for manufacturing approach resulting in 60% fewer components, through optimizing the backlight technology – combining LEDs and proprietary lenses – and by localizing the supply chain.

Marelli's Digital Twin demonstrator, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), can replicate a full vehicle cockpit in the cloud, to accelerate design, testing, simulation, and feature deployment over-the-air. The connected, virtualized cockpit is one of Marelli's first market-ready "Advantage" platform solutions. The cockpit is built on a containerized microservices architecture, meaning individual features can be independently upgraded quickly and easily, without affecting existing functionality. This solution also enables hardware portable applications, a key feature of software-defined vehicles.

Marelli will continue building out its platform strategy, allowing automakers to choose solutions that are primarily pre-developed while leaving room for customization. Additional connected systems are being developed on the "Advantage" platform, as well as stand-alone software tools for designers.

About Marelli

Marelli is a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

