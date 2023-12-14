Arizona Athletic Grounds at Mesa Campus acquired by affiliate of Rocky Mountain Resources

AZ Athletic Associates LLC acquires former 'Legacy Park' in Mesa, AZ

Burke Operating Partners provides diligence and investment support

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZ Athletic Associates LLC ("AZAA"), an affiliate of Rocky Mountain Resources ("RMR") and Burke Operating Partners, has acquired the sports and entertainment complex formerly known as Legacy Park in Mesa, AZ. The facility, now known as Arizona Athletic Grounds at Mesa Campus ("AAG"), opened in 2022. AAG is one of the largest youth-oriented sports facilities in North America.

Rocky Mountain Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rocky Mountain Resources) (PRNewswire)

The Mesa facility serves over 4,000,000 visitors per year, providing youth and adult athletic programming as well as a variety of special events. The website ( www.elitesportsaz.com ) will continue to be the landing point for AAG booking and information for a period before a media and branding relaunch in 2024. For additional information on rentals, sponsorship, or event programming at AAG, please reach out to the AAG team.

"We believe that with AAG - community comes first. We are positioned to manage this operation with world class service from today forward," said Chad Brownstein, Chairman of AZAA and RMR. Mesa is a special family community that we are pleased to be part of. AAG will strive to deliver a bespoke experience to our local and national guests. AAG intends to devote resources to the at-risk youth of Mesa and extended Phoenix Valley."

"I am pleased to close this complex acquisition," said Michael Burke, President of AZAA and Burke Operating Partners. "Under new and professional ownership, our management team, sports directors and staff are well-positioned to offer the highest-quality programming serving our valued customers and patrons. We will be rolling out innovative services such as dedicated concierges and logistical planning coordinators to support our guests, as well as integrated media services for families on and off the grounds. Continued facility improvements including family lodging and hospitality focused on sports and guest comfort will be implemented in 2024 and beyond."

"This acquisition serves as a strategic fit for the platform at Rocky Mountain Resources. With our focus on sports and infrastructure, we will directly apply a deep bench of human capital and strategic resources," said Jonathan Ma, Principal at RMR.

About Rocky Mountain Resources ( www.rmrholdings.com ): RMR is a private organization dedicated to owning and operating infrastructure and sporting assets. Founded in 2006, RMR is based in Los Angeles and Denver.

Media Contact:

Elana Weiss

The Rose Group

elana@therosegrp.com

Arizona Athletic Grounds at Mesa Campus (“AAG”) (PRNewsfoto/Rocky Mountain Resources) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rocky Mountain Resources