GoDaddy Managed WordPress Hosting Customers Now Getting PHP Lifecycle Support from Zend by Perforce

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced a strategic partnership with GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), a global leader in domain registration and web hosting, to offer extended Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP) lifecycle support for GoDaddy Managed WordPress Hosting customers. This partnership adds significant flexibility for GoDaddy customers by addressing the challenges of PHP version support and compatibility for enterprise WordPress sites.

Zend PHP Long-Term Support (LTS), now available to GoDaddy Managed WordPress hosting providers, extends support for PHP versions – including access to CVE patches and bug fixes – by a minimum of three years beyond the current community support lifecycle.

"At Perforce, we deeply value partners who share our dedication to customer success. GoDaddy's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional hosting solutions aligns strongly with that mission, ensuring that together, we provide unparalleled value to our shared customers," said Dan Dodot, general manager at Perforce Software. "With the ability of Zend PHP LTS to extend the PHP community support lifecycle, GoDaddy customers have a seamless option to decouple their sites from a rapid community support lifecycle that doesn't always align with business needs."

Based on insights from WordPress, the challenges at hand are twofold. Maintainers of various features often grapple to adapt to newer PHP versions upon release, compelling hosting teams to seek innovative ways to maintain the functionality of their sites despite these hurdles. The introduction of Zend PHP LTS is an invaluable addition for WordPress customers navigating these multifaceted challenges, providing an extended post-End of Life timeframe for PHP versions. This extended flexibility enables developers to strategically manage compatibility updates that align with their priorities, allowing for a secure and seamless WordPress experience.

"Managing the complexities and incompatibilities of PHP versions, WordPress versions and the diverse array of plugins, themes and libraries that make up the typical enterprise WordPress site, can pose a considerable challenge for many organizations today," said Arman Zakaryan, senior director of hosting at GoDaddy. "Our partnership with Zend by Perforce to extend the PHP lifecycle for our managed WordPress customers offers an immediate reprieve from those challenges – allowing customers to pick the right time to migrate or upgrade their enterprise WordPress-based websites while keeping their sites secure."

Current GoDaddy Managed WordPress Hosting customers interested in Zend's PHP LTS can contact GoDaddy's Support Team. GoDaddy customers will receive the same price Zend offers, with the added benefit of being on GoDaddy's managed WordPress platform.

For more information about GoDaddy's Managed WordPress Hosting, visit here.

For additional information about Zend's PHP LTS product, click here.

About Perforce Software

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce DevOps solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

About Zend by Perforce

Zend by Perforce helps organizations use enterprise PHP to build innovative web and mobile solutions and modernize existing applications. Used by multiple Fortune 100 companies, our proven enterprise PHP offerings include secure, fully-supported PHP runtimes, software infrastructure, tools, professional services, and enterprise long-term support for PHP 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, and 8.0. For more information, visit https://www.zend.com/.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place, and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

