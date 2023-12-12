FORGIVECO AND VISION INSIGHTS LAUNCH GROUNDBREAKING PARTNERSHIP TO MEASURE IMPACT OF DEBT FORGIVENESS PROGRAMS

The introduction of ForgiveCo's measurement program aims to identify the benefits experienced by ForgiveCo's brand partners when their customized debt forgiveness programs gain recognition among consumers.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ForgiveCo™, a pioneering public benefit corporation committed to alleviating consumer debt, has formed a strategic partnership with research industry leader, Vision Insights to measure the success of its debt forgiveness partnership program across its portfolio of partners. ForgiveCo has established partnerships with prominent sports stars, teams, and brands, including NFL star Josh Allen, the Washington Commanders, and PureTalk Wireless.

"We believe in our debt forgiveness programs' positive influence on our partner organizations' brand reputation and messaging. Our initiative is grounded in the principle of action-based communication, illustrating the impactful relationships fostered with the recipients of our aid and the community at large," expressed Erik Antico, Chief Revenue Officer at ForgiveCo.

This measurement program will encompass quantitative and qualitative research conducted among U.S. consumers to identify how ForgiveCo's partners' brand standing is enhanced when coupled with debt forgiveness efforts. Debt relief beneficiaries will also be interviewed to showcase their personal stories and the life-changing impact these programs have on their lives moving forward.

"This is undeniably a moment where the work being done here is making a significant difference," added Vision Insights CEO Scott Horowitz. "Opportunities to help tell the stories of people seeing the light at the end of the tunnel are rare, and that's why this partnership with ForgiveCo makes sense on so many levels. It aligns perfectly with Vision Insights as a company and who we are as individuals."

About Vision Insights

Vision Insights is a research and insights firm designed for the sports and entertainment industry. Vision provides marketers with the necessary products and services to gain deeper insights into consumers, target audiences, and sports fans, understanding the unique value their target audiences offer to sponsors and advertisers in the sports sector.

About ForgiveCo

ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, alongside advisory services in branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – "Transforming debt into goodwill™." They amplify a brand's equity by erasing billions of dollars of debt for millions of people, activating community and hope in individuals. To learn more, please visit: forgiveco.com

Media Contact:

Erik Antico

erik.antico@forgiveco.com

View original content:

SOURCE ForgiveCo