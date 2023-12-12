Displace, Maker of the World's First Truly Wireless TV to Debut Displace Mini and Displace Flex at CES 2024

Displace expands its product line to bring its vision of ambient computing and interactive screens to life throughout the home or office

CUPERTINO, Calif. , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Displace , an in-home entertainment startup and maker of the first truly wireless TV, will debut two new TVs to their product line — Displace Flex and Displace Mini at CES 2024 . The expansion of the Displace product line follows the highly successful debut of Displace's wireless 55" 4K TV at CES 2023, which garnered significant global media coverage and won multiple Best of Show accolades. Displace will showcase a 110" TV alongside these new innovations at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday evening, January 7, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay from 5-8:30 pm, and at the Venetian Expo, Booth 51732 from January 9-12, 2024.

Displace hardware and tightly integrated software can go beyond entertainment and lead to true ambient computing.

Displace's wireless 55" 4K TV is the world's first truly wireless TV. The introduction of Displace Flex and Displace Mini builds on the company's vision of seamless, ambient computing and interactive screens throughout a home or office. Displace Flex and Displace Mini include advanced features in addition to the same features as the original TV: no wires or ports, super lightweight, primarily controlled by hand gestures, and easily secured to any surface with Displace's proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. New safety features announced in October 2023 include the addition of advanced wall-sensing algorithms, four quick adhesives for stability, and a proprietary self-lowering landing gear system that combine to make Displace the safest wall-mounted TVs on the market.

Attaches to a portable magnetic Displace Stand (sold separately) that wirelessly charges the TV and enables users to place TVs in environments like offices and kids' rooms







A month of battery life with an average of six hours of viewing time per day







Available in multiple colors; can be combined with other Displace Flex TVs to form any sized TVs







Equipped with advanced thermal cameras and NFC Payment readers that are used to deliver a seamless shopping experience on TVs







Like the original Displace TV, Displace Flex is lightweight and portable, controlled by hand gestures and utilizes computer vision to track users throughout a space.





Super lightweight at 12 lbs. with two external batteries







Available in multiple colors; can be combined with other Displace Minis to form any sized TV







A month of battery life with an average of six hours of viewing time per day







Can be used as a live picture frame anywhere in the house







Can also be wirelessly charged with the Displace Stand (sold separately)







Displace Mini TVs also come equipped with advanced thermal cameras and NFC

Payment readers that are used to deliver a seamless shopping experience on TVs

Introducing Displace Shopping and Payments for Displace Flex and Displace Mini.

Built-in NFC payment readers unlock a secure, seamless shopping experience where users can buy food, clothing, electronics and anything relevant to what they are watching. Consumers raise their hand to pause the video and automatically see relevant products to buy, place the desired items in their universal cart, then bring their phones near the TV or pay via the Displace app without worrying about sharing personal information or credit card numbers. Additionally, advanced thermal cameras on both Flex and Mini will generate body heat maps that can be used in different applications like telehealth, where users pay for the virtual visit with secure Displace Payments.

"The next step for Displace is to go beyond entertainment," said Balaji Krishnan, CEO and founder of Displace. "Our hardware and tightly integrated software can lead to true ambient computing. Displace interactive screens won't just play movies and TV shows, but will react to users and their surroundings, creating a smart contextual experience that understands an individual's needs and delivers significant value."

Reservations for Displace TVs are available on the Displace website starting January 9, 2024, with a fully refundable deposit. They will be available to ship by late 2024. Please contact displace@wearemgp.com to schedule a media interview during CES 2024. Interested media, access the press kit here .

About Displace

Established in 2022, Displace is an in-home entertainment startup and maker of the first truly wireless TV that has no wires, no ports and is run by hot-swappable batteries. Unlike anything else on the market, Displace's 55" 4K TVs are super lightweight, transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Multiple Displace 55" 4K TVs can be snapped together to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a 110" TV with 8K resolution or even a massive 220" TV with 16K resolution. Unlike other TVs, a Displace TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.



