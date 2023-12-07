Infinix Drives Innovation with AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Advancements

Experience the Future of Mobile Charging Firsthand at CES 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a leader in innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of two cutting-edge technologies that will revolutionize the mobile industry. The AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies, developed by Infinix, will be unveiled to the world at the highly anticipated ShowStoppers event during CES 2024.

Infinix AirCharge: Pushing the Boundaries of Over-the-Air Charging

Infinix's AirCharge technology is a breakthrough in wireless charging, it enables users to charge their smart devices without the need for cables or physically touching the charging pad. The technology allows charging at a distance of 0-20 centimeters[1], and it even works when the transmitting coil and the receiving coil are tilted at an angle of up to 60 degrees[2]. This remarkable capability is made possible by Infinix's innovative multi-coil magnetic resonance technology and adaptive algorithms.

With user safety as a top priority, Infinix AirCharge operates at a safe low frequency below 6.78MHz, delivering reliable charging power of up to 7.5W. It is equipped with an end-to-end Resonance and Over Voltage Protection (OVP) Circuit that effectively safeguards the circuitry, ensuring charging safety even in scenarios where the distance and position between the phone and the charging pad rapidly change.

"What was once just a concept has now become a commercial reality. Infinix is committed to practicality and consumer safety as it pushes the boundaries of over-the-air charging technology. By focusing on multi-coil resonance technology and continuously making significant technological advancements, Infinix aims to revolutionize the way we charge our smart devices," said Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

Compared to traditional wired charging, Infinix AirCharge provides unparalleled convenience and seamless integration with the environment. Users can effortlessly charge their devices during activities such as gaming and watching videos by simply installing the wireless charging pad underneath their desks.

Extreme-Temp Battery: Charges Even at -40°C

Infinix has partnered with industry-leading technology suppliers to address a common challenge faced by mobile phones in extremely cold environments. Regular batteries often experience lithium ion freezing, rendering them inactive and incapable of charging or discharging. In response, Infinix has developed the Extreme-Temp Battery, incorporating revolutionary biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology on the electrodes.

This breakthrough enables the Extreme-Temp Battery to perform exceptionally well even at temperatures as low as -40°C. With a charging temperature range of 100°C(-40°C-60°C), the Extreme-Temp Battery ensures functionality and endurance even in the harshest cold environments.

Sneak Peek at CES 2024

Infinix has a long-standing commitment to user-centric innovation and has consistently pushed the boundaries of charging capabilities. From the 180W Thunder Charge Technology to the revolutionary 260W All-Round FastCharge, Infinix has continuously delivered an all-round fast charging experience tailored to various scenarios.

Infinix's latest advancements, including the AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies, will be showcased at ShowStoppers, the world's most influential technology showcase for media, during the 2024 CES. Infinix invites the world to stay tuned for the first-hand introduction of these cutting-edge technologies and experience the future of mobile charging.

[1][2]Data obtained by Infinix internal laboratories through tests carried out under particular conditions.

About Infinix

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst-in-class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

