Goldfish® Unveils NEW Goldfish Crisps - Taste How Goldfish Does Chips Light & airy, and always baked, the irresistible snack is the brand's next big innovation

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish® is unveiling NEW Goldfish Crisps – the brand's next big snacking innovation. Goldfish Crisps combine the best of Goldfish and the best of chips into one irresistible snack that is light and airy, and always baked in the iconic Goldfish shape. A completely new and crave-worthy snacking experience, Goldfish Crisps are the first Goldfish in the brand's history made with potato[1] and are larger than traditional Goldfish. Perfect for munching, the new snack is available in three chip-inspired flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, and Salt & Vinegar.

"Goldfish Crisps are the newest addition to the Goldfish family," said Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marking Officer of Campbell's Snacks. "From Mega Bites to our popular limited-time offerings, we continue to find new ways to satisfy snackers of every age. With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack."

Nearing $1 billion in annual sales, the Goldfish brand continues to evolve its lineup, resonating with consumers of all ages as a preferred snack. While the brand has been ranked the #1 favorite snack for teens for the fifth time in a row according to Piper Sandler's "Taking Stock with Teens" 2 survey, it also remains a mainstay for adult snackers who make up nearly 50% of buyers3.

Goldfish Crisps balance taste and texture and are made for consumers of all ages looking for a bite-sized pop of irresistible flavor. Not only do Goldfish Crisps feature popular chip-like flavors, but they also come in a new and larger bag fit for grazing occasions. Goldfish Crisps are craveable and munchable and are ready to be enjoyed on the couch or on-the-go.

Goldfish Crisps will roll out to retailers nationwide in January for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.79. They join the brand's portfolio of more than 20 cracker varieties. Consumers can find Goldfish Crisps in the same aisle where they buy their favorite Goldfish products.

About Pepperidge Farm®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish® crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish® crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

1Crisps are not gluten free. They are a blend of potato and wheat flour.

2 Piper Sandler Consumer Research "Taking Stock with Teens" (Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022, Spring 2023, Fall 2023)

3Circana Omni Consumer Scan Panel, Total US All Outlets; data ending Nov 19, 2023

