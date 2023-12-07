Distinguished Trio Joins SHINE Technologies' Board to Drive Growth

SHINE Technologies proudly announces the appointment of three distinguished board members, Ray Rothrock, Sue Marks, and Gordon Gunnlaugsson, bringing a wealth of expertise to further advance its mission in nuclear fusion technology and radioisotope production

These accomplished individuals will play key roles in SHINE's commitment to innovation and its mission of revolutionizing cancer therapies and sustainable energy solutions.

JANESVILLE, Wis., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, a global leader in nuclear fusion technology and radioisotope production, is proud to announce the appointment of three highly accomplished individuals to its Board of Directors: Ray Rothrock, Sue Marks, and Gordon Gunnlaugsson.

Ray Rothrock is a seasoned venture capitalist, tech investor, and cyber security expert with a distinguished track record in early-stage technology investments. During his tenure as a partner at Venrock, he invested in over 50 early-stage technology companies and achieved 9 IPOs, earning recognition on the Forbes Midas List several times. Ray is currently the founder of FiftySix Investments LLC, specializing in cyber, energy, and sustainability investments. His extensive background in nuclear engineering, coupled with his business acumen, makes him a valuable addition to SHINE's board.

Sue Marks is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, CEO, board member and investor with experience in the tech and tech-enabled services sectors. Most recently she founded and served as CEO of Cielo, the leading global talent acquisition partner, providing Recruitment and Total Workforce Solutions, where she remains a member of the company's board. Sue's entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen, and leadership in the technology and business sectors will bring invaluable insights to SHINE.

Gordon Gunnlaugsson is a former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (M&I), where he provided strategic financial leadership from 1987 to 2000. With a background in business administration and a strong commitment to philanthropy, Gordon brings a wealth of experience to SHINE's board. He is a former director of Fiduciary Management, Inc., and a member of Wisconsin Investment Partners, showcasing his continued dedication to the business community.

These three distinguished board members join SHINE at an exciting time as the company expands its global presence and reinforces its commitment to nuclear fusion technology and radioisotope production. Their collective expertise in technology investment, entrepreneurship, and financial leadership will undoubtedly contribute to SHINE's mission of advancing groundbreaking cancer therapies and sustainable energy solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray Rothrock, Sue Marks, and Gordon Gunnlaugsson to SHINE's Board of Directors," said Greg Piefer, CEO and founder of SHINE Technologies. "Their impressive track records and diverse experiences will greatly benefit our organization as we continue to innovate and make a positive impact on the world."

SHINE Technologies remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of nuclear fusion technology and radioisotope production, and these new board members will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future endeavors.

ABOUT SHINE

Based in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly fusion technology in a stepwise approach. Its systems are used to inspect industrial components in aerospace, defense, energy and other sectors. SHINE's proprietary medical isotope production processes create non-carrier-added lutetium-177 and are expected to create molybdenum-99. In the future, SHINE plans to scale its fusion technology to help solve one of energy's toughest hurdles by recycling nuclear waste. Through a purpose-driven and phased approach, SHINE aims to generate fusion power to deliver clean, abundant energy that could transform life on Earth. Want to learn more about SHINE? Visit www.shinefusion.com and follow us @shinefusion.

