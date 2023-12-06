Neuspera Medical, Inc. Completes Patient Enrollment and Implants for the SANS-UUI Pivotal Clinical Trial

The international study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Neuspera System for the treatment of urinary urge incontinence (UUI), a symptom of overactive bladder (OAB)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuspera Medical, Inc., a neuromodulation company pioneering the Neuspera Implantable Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM) System, today announced it has completed patient enrollment and implant procedures for the pivotal clinical trial (SANS-UUI) of its Neuspera System, a discreet, minimally invasive implant designed to provide patients personal control and relief from urinary urge incontinence (UUI), a symptom of overactive bladder (OAB).

"We are pleased to have reached the target patient enrollment in our pivotal SANS-UUI trial," said Steffen Hovard, CEO of Neuspera Medical. "The completion of patient implants builds on the progress and strong momentum from our previously reported positive clinical outcomes."

The SANS-UUI multi-center, single-arm clinical study is designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the Neuspera System and gain U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the U.S. Patients were screened and implanted with the device at 26 centers across the U.S. and Europe.

"Completing patient enrollment and implants is an important milestone in Neuspera's journey towards revolutionizing the way physicians utilize SNM therapy," commented Dr. Steve Siegel, Chief Medical Officer of Neuspera Medical. "We're grateful to the patients and physicians partnering with us in this study, and we look forward to finalizing the data that will support our FDA submission of the Neuspera System."

OAB is a common medical disorder affecting roughly 1 in 6 adults. OAB symptoms include a sudden, uncontrolled need or urge to urinate, urine leakage, and/or the need to pass urine many times during the night and day. These symptoms can make it difficult to work, socialize, exercise and lead a normal, active life which can lead to depression, self-esteem and social stigma issues.

Neuspera's unique system is designed to provide patients who have failed medication management a minimally invasive, more approachable way of benefiting from sacral neuromodulation, a clinically proven effective treatment that's been used for more than 30 years to treat UUI associated with OAB.

The Neuspera System is the least invasive sacral neuromodulation device and includes an ultra-miniaturized pulse generator attached to an electrode array. It is designed to be discreet, to provide patients with freedom from inconvenient and visible batteries, and to empower them to regain control of their life.

"As the coordinating investigator for the SANS-UUI clinical trial, I'm excited at the prospects of the Neuspera System for treating patients with OAB symptoms in the least invasive manner," said Dr. Osvaldo Padron with Florida Urology Partners.

The Neuspera System has FDA clearance for treating chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin and is undergoing clinical trials as an investigational device for the use of treating UUI, a symptom associated with OAB.

About Neuspera Medical

Neuspera Medical, Inc. is committed to developing implantable medical devices that will improve the lives of patients battling chronic illnesses. The Neuspera platform is designed to provide patients and physicians with new, and potentially earlier, treatment options that are less invasive and more adaptable. These therapeutic alternatives aim to help patients restore their health and well-being for a better quality of life. For more information, please visit www.neuspera.com.

