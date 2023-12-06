Deltix CryptoCortex Trading Platform Integrates with TP ICAP's Fusion Digital Assets Exchange

The integration offers increased liquidity venues for institutional investors to trade digital assets

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltix announced today that its CryptoCortex trading platform is now integrated with TP ICAP's Digital Assets exchange, known as Fusion.

Deltix (PRNewswire)

DeltixLab is part of EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company. Its CryptoCortex software is the most advanced platform for the primary and secondary market trading of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Designed to support the full life cycle within the trading ecosystem, it caters to the needs of both buy-side and sell-side clients, including exchanges, brokers, over-the-counter trading desks, and market makers.

"With the addition of Fusion to the Deltix CryptoCortex ecosystem, we have further increased the number of liquidity venues that our institutional investors can trade digital assets," said Ilya Gorelik, Head of EPAM's RAIL Lab.

Fusion Digital Assets combines TP ICAP's established expertise in operating venues and organizing execution with Fidelity Digital Assets' institutional-grade custodial capabilities and diversified liquidity from TP ICAP's global client base. The venue currently supports trading in Bitcoin and Ether against USD. Going forward, it will expand the assets it supports in line with client demand and add further custodians to develop a multi-custody model.

"Completing the CryptoCortex integration will allow clients to easily access our non-custodial exchange and the diversified liquidity we have sourced from the crypto-native landscape and TP ICAP's TradFi client base," said Tom Flanagan, Global Head of Execution and Liquidity Management.

The venue's core elements include:

Fusion – TP ICAP's proprietary, award-winning electronic platform – provides clients with a non-custodial crypto asset exchange for order matching and trade execution;

Fidelity Digital Assets SM , an industry-leading custodian, provides independent safekeeping of clients' inventories and settlement services through a segregated model;

An anonymous aggregation of streaming liquidity from world-leading market makers and uncorrelated liquidity from TP ICAP's global client base; and

Operated by TP ICAP E&C Limited and registered with the FCA as a crypto asset exchange provider.

For more information about Deltix's CryptoCortex platform or the integration with TP ICAP's Fusion Digital Assets exchange, please visit https://cryptocortex.io/.

About Deltix

DeltixLab is part of EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company. Its CryptoCortex trading platform is one of the most advanced platforms for primary and secondary markets of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Designed to support the full life cycle within the trading ecosystem, it covers the needs of both buy-side and sell-side clients including exchanges, brokers, over-the-counter trading desks and market makers. www.epam.com

About TP ICAP Group Plc

TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets, across all major asset classes. Our broking services, data & analytics, and market intelligence are trusted by clients globally to help provide efficient and liquid markets. The Group operates from 60+ offices across 28 countries, employing 5,200 people, including 2,600 brokers. By revenue, TP ICAP ranks in the top five liquidity venues globally alongside CME, ICE, Deutsche Boerse and LSEG. www.tpicap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deltix