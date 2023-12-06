COMPLY NAMED TO 2024 REGTECH100 LIST OF INNOVATIVE COMPANIES

COMPLY joins the ranks of prestigious organizations in year of rapid growth and product development.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the global market leader of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector, today announced that it has been included in FinTech Global's 2024 RegTech100 list of companies "that every financial institution needs to know about."

COMPLY and its portfolio firms, which includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, National Regulatory Services (NRS) and illumis, serve more than 7,000 clients, including some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Clients enjoy access to our full suite of industry-leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions. (PRNewsfoto/COMPLY) (PRNewswire)

Now in its seventh year, the list highlights firms in the regulatory technology space that support financial institutions in effectively managing ongoing regulatory updates and technological advances.

"It's an honor to be among the 100 companies recognized for innovation and excellence in the regulatory technology space," said Amy Kadomatsu, COMPLY's CEO. "This past year, COMPLY has made enormous strides in our strategic development, advancing our capabilities and solidifying our position within the market. As an organization, our strategic vision is to be the first call for chief compliance officers. In support of that work, we continue to proactively release new solutions and services that empower compliance teams to maintain the highest standards of compliance, even as regulatory change forces shifting priorities and heightening requirements. One such recent launch is the release of COMPLY Digital Asset Trade Monitoring. This first-of-its-kind solution enables investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers and investment advisory firms to track employee cryptocurrency and digital asset trades like they would any other traditional security. Industry recognition, like the RegTech100 list, confirms that we are succeeding in our vision to solve core compliance challenges with the kind of innovative solutions desired by the market."

More than 1,300 organizations submitted for the 2024 RegTech100 list, which organizer FinTech Global called "the most competitive yet."

Mariyan Dimitrov, RegTech Analyst Director of Research, said, "This year's RegTech100 list highlights the leading companies in areas such as information security, compliance, risk management and fraud prevention working on the forefront of innovation and new AI implementations which have demonstrated a strong track record delivering regulatory and operational improvements in financial services."

About COMPLY

As a global market leader in regulatory compliance solutions, COMPLY combines the power of regulatory technology, services and education to empower Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and compliance professionals to easily navigate the regulatory landscape. COMPLY enables firms to scale their growth, while remaining vigilant in their compliance efforts by providing solutions designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks. Our deep bench of industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes from our product portfolio offerings ComplySci, RIA in a Box and NRS — supports more than 7,000 clients, including investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and other financial service sector participants.

COMPLY continually supports clients in their work to proactively address core compliance challenges – minimizing risk, addressing critical priorities and meeting new demands as the industry evolves and the firm scales.

