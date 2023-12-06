Beach Book Lovers Rejoice! Apple Vacations is teaming up with Belletrist Book Club and Penguin Random House to Bring the Ultimate Beach Read Program to Life

New "Pages in Paradise" Program Features Curated Vacation Reads for Resort Guests at Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana

New Year's Resolutions Meet Easy-Mode: Now Travelers Booking with Apple Vacations can check off their Travel and Reading Wish Lists

Belletrist Unveils the First "Pages in Paradise" Book-of-the-Month, Holding Pattern by Jenny Xie

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel experts from Apple Vacations have teamed up with Belletrist Book Club and Penguin Random House to launch a new "Pages in Paradise" program at the luxury all-inclusive resort, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, this January. New Year's resolutioners looking to kick off the year with more reading, and more travel now have the best of both worlds with the ultimate readers retreat style beach-cation featuring a curated library of beach reads from their favorite book experts.

Apple Vacations' Pages in Paradise (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the teams at Belletrist and Penguin Random House to introduce this campaign for book lovers and vacationers. For 55 years, Apple Vacations has strived to provide guests with an easy tailor-made booking experience that delivers dream-worthy results and "Pages in Paradise" is the definition of a dream-cation," shared Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Consumer Marketing, Apple Vacations

Known for providing best-in-class vacation experiences for couples and couples with children, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana will welcome the New Year with a newly unveiled lobby library filled with beach read selections curated by Belletrist book experts. The collection was customized by Belletrist co-founders, Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss, and will feature a highlighted book of the month as well as favorites including Priya Guns' Your Driver is Waiting, Emma Cline's The Guest, and Zadie Smith's The Fraud. Guests who book with Apple Vacations will be able to reserve beach reads in advance, delivered upon arrival by the hotel team. The entire collection will be available for viewing via the Hyatt Inclusive Collection App.

"One of the things we get asked the most by friends and the Belletrist community is: I am going on vacation, what should I bring to read on my trip? We are so excited to partner with Apple Vacations on a hotel library at Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana because it means that hotel-goers will have access to all the books we love and discover new authors without having to necessarily carry books in their suitcases! Apple Vacations has been the perfect partner to launch the "Pages in Paradise" program, combining our love of travel with our love for the literary world," shared Karah Preiss, Co-Founder of Belletrist.

In addition to the library component, "Pages in Paradise'' will celebrate book lovers all year long with a dedicated "Poolside Pages Happy Hour" featuring a book cart of select reads and a themed book-of-the-month specialty cocktail dubbed the "Pages Pour," served to guests at the resort's Infinity Pool. Guests won't want to miss the blueberry mojito inspired by Happy Place written by Emily Henry, a story of friendship taking place on the coast of Maine; or a Sea Breeze, main character Nina Riva's drink of choice in Taylor Jenkins Reid's Malibu Rising.

Founded in 2017 by best friends Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss, Belletrist is the Millennial-centric book club which has grown into a community for the curious that celebrates great books, the authors who write them, and the people who so lovingly read them. In partnership with literary experts Penguin Random House, the "Pages in Paradise" picks were exclusively curated for the partnership with Apple Vacations and will be available in both English and Spanish for resort guests.

"Books have always had the power to transport us, whether to a new romance, a different era, or a fantasy land. That's why this partnership with Apple Vacations and Belletrist is so exciting – we get to bring readers to an amazing new destination with curated beach reads at their fingertips. I can think of no greater escape! We can't wait to bring this program to life for avid readers everywhere," said Carly Gorga, Director of Brand Marketing, Penguin Random House.

To celebrate the program's launch, Apple Vacations will celebrate book lovers everywhere with the "Pages in Paradise '' giveaway going live in January 2024 in which one lucky winner will be awarded a trip to Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana complete with a signed copy of the January book-of-the-month, Holding Pattern by Jenny Xie. To enter to win the giveaway or to book your stay to enjoy "Pages in Paradise'', please visit www.applevacations.com/pages-in-paradise/ and redeem up to $150 off your stay at Dreams Macao Beach when you sign up for Apple Vacations' email and SMS list. Avid readers can follow @applevacations for the unveiling of monthly book picks, tips, and fun facts from the author and insights from the Belletrist team.

About Apple Vacations

Online travel agency, Apple Vacations, connects travelers with worldwide vacations and experiences, including resorts, flights, excursions, and transfers. Part of the leading North American tour operator, ALG Vacations, Apple Vacations offers both all-inclusive and curated experiences spanning an extensive list of over 70 destinations worldwide. Apple Vacations is the nation's largest provider of Nonstop Exclusive Vacation Flights with a robust product line including popular vacation destinations throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, the Hawaiian Islands, Central America and South America, as well as ski resorts throughout North and South America. To learn more about Apple Vacations visit the website at applevacations.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook (@applevacations) and Instagram (@AppleVacations).

About Dreams® Macao Beach Punta Cana Resort & Spa

Located on the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana is situated on the picturesque Macao Beach, labeled one of the Caribbean's top beaches by UNESCO. Amid the beauty of Playa Macao, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana sits as an idyllic haven where families and couples can experience Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions. Featuring 500 luxuriously appointed suites, all with a private terrace, balcony, or swim-out pools, this resort offers a high level of luxury, amenities and comfort, beautiful scenery and impressive views, free Wi-Fi, a daily refreshed mini-bar, and 24-hour room service. Guests can enjoy six à la carte restaurants serving gourmet international cuisine, one buffet, a snack bar, and a food truck along with seven bars serving refreshing premium cocktails. With four swimming pools, a water park, and a lazy river, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana provides activities and entertainment for guests of all ages, including kids and teens, with the supervised Explorer's Club for Kids and Core Zone Teens Club. For those looking for activities outside of the water, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana is the only resort in the Dominican Republic housing an arcade, a bowling alley, and a pinball machine, amidst other activities such as ziplining, batting cages, a climbing wall, and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apple Vacations