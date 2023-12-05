Waldorf Astoria Orlando Unveils Property-Wide Transformation

Award-winning hotel debuts reimagined guestrooms and suites, lobby, signature restaurants, spa, golf course, and meetings and events spaces

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Orlando unveils a property-wide reimagination that includes a floor-to-ceiling transformation inclusive of all guestrooms and suites, the lobby arrival experience, new design and culinary innovations at the award-winning restaurants Bull & Bear and Peacock Alley, enhancements to The Waldorf Astoria Spa and a complete restoration of the esteemed 18-hole Waldorf Astoria Golf Club. These renovations complete the property-wide renewal, which began last year with the comprehensive enhancement of the hotel's meeting and event spaces. The reimagination, led by renowned interior design firm Parker Torres Design, emphasizes the resort's unique geographic position, pleasantly located within the 482-acre Bonnet Creek Nature Preserve, a sanctuary from the buzz of theme parks just minutes away.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to introduce the eagerly awaited completion of our reimagined Waldorf Astoria Orlando, solidifying the hotel as a top-tier luxury destination for visitors to Orlando," said Ryan Fitzgerald, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Orlando. "Every detail has been meticulously considered, and upon its full realization, Waldorf Astoria Orlando boasts a design-forward ambiance complemented by the exceptional service and amenities our guests have come to anticipate."

LOBBY AND ARRIVAL EXPERIENCE

Upon arrival, Waldorf Astoria Orlando guests will be welcomed by a grand sense of arrival inspired by organic sophistication and timeless luxury. White marble floors paired with a dramatic focal wall behind the front desk and a Waldorf Astoria brand clock center the space, allowing the guests to truly feel they've arrived at a tranquil oasis.

GUEST ROOMS AND SUITES

All 502 guest rooms, including 171 suites, were redesigned by Parker Torres, who drew inspiration from the nature reserves' indigenous wildlife, vegetation, and twilight hours. Through this vision, the guestrooms evoke a palette of neutral tones and soft greens punctuated with sunset tones of pink and orange, captivating the guest with sophisticated organic forms and a modern-day sense of history and tradition. The Parker Torres Design team customized the artwork to complement the design features which speaks to the organic contours, shapes, and textures found in nature. Guests will continue to enjoy luxurious amenities, including exclusively curated Aesop toiletries, an in-room Nespresso coffee machine, and more.

BULL & BEAR

A new era has been ushered in for the award-winning signature restaurant Bull & Bear. Helmed by creative mastermind Chef Juan Suarez, this fan favorite for Orlando locals and visitors alike has been reimagined with playful and innovative culinary experiences. As guests step into Bull & Bear, they'll notice a transformed space with the heightened experience of a classic steakhouse accented by notes of Mid-Century Modern era style. Hues of emerald green, white, and black peek out of the dark woods that envelop the room and welcome guests for an unforgettable culinary journey. Consistently ranked as one of the top dining experiences in Orlando, diners have inevitably chosen their favorites over the years, such as the Fried Chicken or Pasta Explosion, and while those classics are still available, Chef Juan and his team have introduced many new menu items, all with an emphasis on genuinely immersive guest experiences. From tableside preparations like the classic Caesar salad to opulent dishes including The Grand Seafood Tower or The Baked Potato, which is smothered in Jamon Iberico de Bellota, sour cream, gold leaf and topped with Petrossian Ossetra Caviar, there is no shortage of showstopping new favorites.

Executive Pastry Chef Franck Riffaud has debuted a dessert menu with signature dishes like the Ring of Yuzu, a visually stunning dish presented as a cloud of liquid nitrogen, and the Vanilla Napoleon featuring caramelized mille feuille, Tahitian vanilla bean custard, vanilla crème chantilly, pineapple chutney and coquito gelato.

The revamped cocktail program introduces a new list of libations anchored by the Smoking Bull, a tableside-smoked Old Fashioned. The menu adds The Aristocrat, a Black Truffle infused Beluga Gold Line Vodka cocktail topped with gold leaf. The wine program is equally impressive, boasting rare wines such as The Flight from Screaming Eagle and Bordeaux wines such as the Mouton Rothschild 2020 and Smith Haut Laffite. Bull & Bear allows diners access to these exquisite wines often reserved for private collectors.

PEACOCK ALLEY

This reimagined Waldorf Astoria icon now draws design inspiration from the shape of the Peacock's feathers juxtaposed with a fresh, modern take on Art Deco Design, paying homage to the Peacock in a more discrete way. The space possesses an airy design palette with pops of color. Debuted with the renovation, the lounge features a sophisticated new cocktail menu.

THE WALDORF ASTORIA SPA

The new Waldorf Astoria Spa puts ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation at the core of every guest experience. With the reimagination comes new signature treatments and experiences, such as The Isle of Serenity Room, inclusive of the new Lemi Spa Dream tables, which combine the use of color therapy, spherical sand-like quartz, and a heated water mattress to completely envelope the body in a total sense of inner relaxation in either a couples or single guest Sand & Sea Treatment. The Isle of Serenity is not the only immersive experience the spa now has to offer. The renovation also includes the introduction of The Salt Solace Room, where guests can combine a customized massage with an inhalation experience for a full body reset. Guests can expect new treatments to roll out throughout 2024, including an expansion of the hotel's partnership with renowned UK brand Lola's Apothecary.

WALDORF ASTORIA GOLF CLUB

Meticulously restored over the last year, seamlessly weaving sustainable water conservation and landscaping practices with premium playing conditions, the signature 18-hole Reese Jones-designed course is a golfer's delight. Amidst lush nature preserve greens and pristine fairways, golfers embark on an unforgettable adventure. With this restoration, the course was brought back to a more dramatic windswept character, with three holes having undergone a full redesign, returning the golf course to its original Par 72, 7,000-yard layout. The names of many individual holes harken back to the Waldorf Astoria New York, with titles such as "Starlight" for the 18th hole. Waldorf Astoria Golf Club is open to the public, available to guests and non-hotel guests, and offers best-in-class golf design, course condition, and amenities.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

Enhancements to the hotel's meetings and events offerings were unveiled at the end of 2022 with the brand-new Central Park Ballroom, which offers an 8,000-plus square foot ballroom and nearly 2,600 square feet of pre-function space. Parker Torres led the design of this new ballroom with a focus on paying homage to both the Florida destination through ornate carpeting and drawing a connection to the Waldorf Astoria New York's Art Deco roots. This addition brings Waldorf Astoria Orlando's meetings and events offerings to nearly 60,000 square feet of multi-functional meeting space — inclusive of two ballrooms, two boardrooms, 13 meeting rooms, and exquisite outdoor spaces such as Signature Island and the Promenade.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Orlando or to make a reservation, please visit the hotel's website or call 407.597.5500.

For more information about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, visit stories.hilton.com .

MEDIA ASSETS

About Waldorf Astoria® Orlando

Waldorf Astoria® Orlando is a newly renovated award-winning resort hotel nestled in the serene 482-acre Bonnet Creek nature preserve and conveniently surrounded by Walt Disney World® Theme Parks. An artful blend of comfort and sophisticated elegance, Waldorf Astoria® Orlando has redefined the modern vacation experience. The hotel's tranquil setting includes fine resort amenities including the award-winning Waldorf Astoria® Golf Club, the luxurious Waldorf Astoria® Spa, two outdoor swimming pools with private cabanas, and 12 dining and lounge experiences including the renowned Bull & Bear®. The hotel features 502 newly redesigned stylish guest rooms and suites, and as an official Walt Disney World® Resort, offers early park entry and complimentary transportation to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks and Disney Springs every day. www.waldorfastoriaorlando.com

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary expertise in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments and sincerely elegant service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, iconic Peacock Alley, refined art collections and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand's world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria , and follow the brand on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,400 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 124 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 173 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

Waldorf Astoria Orlando logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waldorf Astoria Orlando