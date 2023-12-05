PUFF CANNABIS COMPANY KICKS OFF 2ND ANNUAL "JACKETS FOR JOINTS" PROMOTION TO ENSURE MICHIGAN CHILDREN STAY WARM

DONATE A NEW WINTER COAT OR JACKET FOR 3-12 YEAR OLDS AND RECEIVE A 1 GRAM JEETER PRE-ROLL OR JAR OF BABY JEETER PRE-ROLLS

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puff Cannabis Company of Michigan proudly announces its partnership with Jeeter, a Dreamfields Brand, on their second annual "Jackets for Joints" promotion for 3–12-year-olds beginning today, Tuesday, December 5th, and running through Friday, December 22nd. This unique charitable initiative is urging customers to donate new winter coats or jackets suitable for 3- to 12-year-olds at any Puff Cannabis location throughout the state of Michigan – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, River Rouge, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, Sturgis, Monroe, and Kalamazoo. Since opening its doors in 2019, Puff Cannabis, from the beginning, has always been committed to providing the most supreme cannabis products at the best prices and hiring the most educated and customer service-oriented staff.

Puff Cannabis Company (PRNewswire)

Customers may participate in the promotion by bringing in a new coat or jacket with the tags on to any Puff Cannabis location and receive a complimentary 1 gram 'Jeeter' infused pre-roll or jar of 'Baby Jeeter' infused pre- rolls. Jeeter's warmth goes beyond pre-rolls – help us make a difference this Holiday Season. Limit one per customer, while supplies last. Together, let's ensure Michigan children stay warm and uplift communities one coat and one joint at a time.

Justin Elias, Founder and President of Puff Cannabis, remains committed to supporting Michigan communities and, on the heels of last year's promotion and last month's donation of over 2,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need throughout Michigan, Elias stresses the importance of keeping Michigan and all children warm throughout the winter months.

Elias shared, "In Michigan, we recognize the pressing need for warm coats and jackets when it comes to our children. We will always take the lead, not only in the Cannabis Industry, but amongst all businesses, and do our part in supporting all communities and ensuring that every child stays warm this winter."

All collected coats and jackets will be donated to local charities within each market, directly benefiting children in need throughout Michigan. Puff Cannabis invites everyone to join them in making a difference this Holiday Season.

Puff Cannabis River Rouge, 11397 W. Jefferson, River Rouge

Puff Cannabis Hamtramck, 11931 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck

Puff Cannabis Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Drive, Madison Heights

Puff Cannabis Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave, Utica

Puff Cannabis Monroe, 14750 LaPlaisance Rd., Suite 180, Monroe

Puff Cannabis Kalamazoo, 4305 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Puff Cannabis Oscoda, 635 S. State St, Oscoda

Puff Cannabis Bay City, 1680 Marquette Ave, Bay City

Puff Cannabis Sturgis, 651 Wade Rd, Sturgis

Puff Cannabis Traverse City, 1226 S. Garfield Ave, Traverse City

Justin Elias is available for interviews throughout the promotion. Please visit shoppuff.com.

Puff Cannabis Company was founded in 2019 with headquarters in Madison Heights. Puff Cannabis Company with 12 locations in Madison Heights, Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, Oscoda, Sturgis, River Rouge, Kalamazoo, Monroe, New Buffalo (opening soon), and Centerline (opening soon) with plans to open an additional 5-10 locations in 2024. Puff Cannabis is a vertically integrated company combining retail, processing, and cultivation. Puff Cannabis is open Monday through Sunday 9am to 9pm. For more information, please go to: www.shoppuff.com

MEDIA CONTACTS: MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATES,

MORT MEISNER, 248-613-0948 AND WENDY FAYNE 248-842-3889

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puff Cannabis Company