Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Announces Exclusive Import Partnership with Legacy Champagne Producer Philipponnat

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demeine Estates is proud to announce their exclusive import partnership with premier Champagne House Philipponnat, a celebrated legacy producer with more than 500 years of winegrowing history, owning and farming vineyards in Aÿ and Mareuil-sur-Aÿ for 15 generations, including the legendary Clos des Goisses, a vineyard unparalleled in the Champagne region that has been owned by Philipponnat for nearly a century.

The legendary Clos des Goisses vineyard in the Champagne region (PRNewswire)

Philipponnat offers a portfolio of Champagnes with discerning quality and character, known as one of the great vintage producers. Demeine Estates is importing the full range, including three non-vintage cuvees, three vintage cuvees, and four prestige cuvees. Founded in 1522, this historic House in the heart of Champagne has undergone a renaissance since 15th generation family member Charles Philipponnat took the helm in 2000.

"Philipponnat is an iconic producer among true Champagne enthusiasts, and we look forward to representing this historic House to elevate their presence in the US market," said Demeine Estates President Philana Bouvier. "Their consistent quality and family legacy in the region established them as a benchmark producer and we look forward to sharing these unrivaled wines with restaurateurs, sommeliers and collectors."

The Philipponnat House motto is "La Champagne au Coeur," meaning "Champagne at heart." The family's passion for their vineyards and their craft is apparent in every aspect of the winery, with a focus on continually improving quality in winemaking and in the vineyards, with vines farmed by hand with the help of horses and using organic and biodynamic practices. In 1935, the family purchased the revered Clos des Goisses, highly regarded for its steep, sunny and with soils of pure chalk. Clos des Goisses was the site of the first single-vineyard wine in Champagne. Today, it produces the Philipponnat Clos des Goisses vintage expressions, revealing both richness and pristine minerality.

Winemaking is as influential as terroir in informing the Philipponnat style. The House hallmarks include sourcing the sought-after offerings from the unparalleled Clos de Goisses vineyard, while elevating the full range of Philipponnat Champagnes to showcase their expertise in Pinot Noir, and a characteristic use of a perpetual reserve inspired by the solera method. A long-standing House tradition, reserve wines in oak barrels are included in the non-vintage blends. These then become the reserve wine for the next cuvée, imbuing each bottle with the House's extended history. From the vineyards to the cellar, the resulting wines reveal the House style – Champagne with intensity while also retaining freshness.

"In the history of our House, we have always practiced highly specialized and selective distribution," said Philipponnat President and CEO Charles Philipponnat. "We are certain that Demeine Estates is the correct partner to share in that goal. We cherish our trusted relationships with our customers, who value quality and conviviality, and we believe that Demeine Estates will honor these principles as we embark on this relationship."

Philipponnat joins Blanc de Blancs specialists Champagne Legras & Haas, as well as Sancerre producer Domaine Roc de l'Abbaye and Burgundy's La Chablisienne and Domaine de Montille in Demeine Estates' growing portfolio as Demeine Estates increases its import footprint in key regions throughout France.

About Demeine Estates

Demeine Estates is a family-owned producer, importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., MS, and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates' curated portfolio also consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers who represent exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. demeineestates.com

About Philipponnat

Champagne Philipponnat wears the mantles of both grower and House, using a terroir-focused approach and centuries of expertise to craft a range of extraordinary Champagnes incorporating artisanal methods that elevate the health of the land and the sophistication of the wine. The Philipponnat family have been winegrowers since 1522 when they purchased land in Aÿ and Mareuil-sur-Aÿ. Today 15th generation Charles Philipponnat leads the House, cementing over 500 years producing Pinot Noir focused Champagne of elegance and style, including from the renowned Clos des Goisses vineyard, which they acquired in 1935. https://www.philipponnat.com/

Charles and François Philipponnat (PRNewswire)

Demeine Estates (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demeine Estates