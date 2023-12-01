IPX Unveils Exclusive BT21 X FRAGMENT Collection with Hiroshi Fujiwara: BT21 Turns into a Chic Fashion Icon through a Collaboration with the Contemporary Streetwear

The global launch of 'BT21 X FRAGMENT' collection brings together Hiroshi Fujiwara's streetwear brand 'FRAGMENT' and the globally beloved character IP 'BT21,' creating a chic and hip styles

Expressing the edgy sophistication of BT21's all-black transformation through FRAGMENT collaboration, the collection features not only fashion apparel like hoodies and fleece jackets but also irresistibly stylish digital accessories such as keyrings, badges, and reusable bags

Following the collection's first successful pop-up opening in Seoul, Korea , grabbing the attention of Gen Z fashion lovers, the collection is also scheduled to be available in the US, Japan , Taiwan , and Hong Kong in December

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital IP entertainment company, IPX (formerly known as LINE FRIENDS) has launched the highly anticipated collaboration collection, 'BT21 X FRAGMENT.' Through this unique collaboration with the widely influential streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara's brand 'FRAGMENT,' the globally beloved character IP 'BT21' has turned into a hip fashion icon. The collection will be available worldwide in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong in December.

Created by the renowned designer, producer, and musician Hiroshi Fujiwara, FRAGMENT's distinct lightning logo and contemporary designs have garnered acclaim in the global street fashion scene through collaborations with prestigious global brands.

This collaboration with BT21 showcases a new facet of the characters, as they embrace a sleek and hip all-black look, departing from their previous adorable image.

Presenting BT21 characters with the iconic lightning logo of FRAGMENT, the exclusive 'BT21 X FRAGMENT' collection features a range of stylish and trendy fashion items, from hoodies, caps, and fleece jackets to plushies, keyrings, badges, and smartphone cases. The collaboration has captivated global fashion enthusiasts, catering to the diverse tastes of Generation Z.

The collection was pre-released on November 20th on the South Korea's limited-edition trading platform, KREAM, where all the pre-released amount sold out rapidly with a high competition for the draw, attesting to its popularity online prior to the official launch. Building on this success, a pop-up store has been unveiled on November 30th in Seoul, Korea, marking the collection's official premiere. The store grabbed the attention of the Generation Z, attracting a long line of visitors on its opening day.

Following Korea, the collection embarks on a global tour through online platforms and offline pop-ups in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong in December.

The IPX officials said, "Having collaborated with brands like Dr. Martens and Converse, BT21 now presents a unique collaboration with the distinctive street fashion brand FRAGMENT. We hope this collection, embodying the charm of BT21 as a hip fashion icon, becomes a must-have item for fashion lovers worldwide."

About IPX (F.K.A LINE FRIENDS)

IPX is the new corporate name of LINE FRIENDS, a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. IPX recently announced a new business strategy that it would accelerate the global expansion of its IP businesses by diversifying its IP portfolios targeting all ages and advancing its digital and retail business. IPX has carried out its IP-based business by partnering with global companies including Netflix (original animated series), SUPERCELL (Brawl Stars), and NEXON (KartRider), while it has created popular IPs including digital artist 'WADE', 'BT21' (BTS), 'TRUZ' (Treasure) and broadened their boundaries to virtual influencers to win the hearts of over 40 million Millennials and Generation Z worldwide. IPX currently operates in 17 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and operates in 16 online sales platforms.

