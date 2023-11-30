Humann Launches SuperBerine for Cholesterol Support to Expand Cardiovascular Health Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humann, an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for human health is pleased to announce its newest product, SuperBerine™ (super-bur-reen). SuperBerine is made with a unique, clinically researched berberine extract that helps supports healthy cholesterol levels nearly 3x more effectively than diet and exercise alone1 and offers nearly 10x higher absorption when compared to standard berberine capsules.2

Building off the success of SuperBeets®, the #1 Doctor, Pharmacist, Cardiologist Recommended Beet Brand for Heart Health Support3, Humann's SuperBerine is the next step in supporting cardiovascular health – focusing on cholesterol. As proven leaders in helping consumers support healthy blood pressure and cardiovascular health, Humann has expanded its offering to provide an innovative and science-led berberine supplement targeting advanced cholesterol support.

"As a cardiovascular nutritionist who has spent my career researching and educating on the importance of heart health, I can attest to the vital role that cholesterol management plays in maintaining cardiovascular health. Berberine, a botanical compound that has been researched extensively, is a valuable option to support healthy cholesterol and a healthy heart when used together with healthy lifestyle practices," said Dr. Penny Kris-Etherton, PhD. In addition to being a cardiovascular nutritionist, Dr. Kris-Etherton is past chair of the American Heart Association Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, and the Evan Pugh University Professor of Nutritional Sciences Emeritus at Penn State University.

SuperBerine is available in capsule format and the main ingredients are berberine phytosome (550mg) and olive fruit extract (50mg). The unique berberine phytosome in SuperBerine has been clinically studied for its benefits on cholesterol support. The olive fruit extract is derived from high-quality Italian olives containing a highly standardized amount of beneficial polyphenols. These polyphenols possess strong antioxidant properties that support cardiovascular health.

"I have been a firm believer in berberine for years. The clinically studied berberine phytosome paired with olive fruit extract in SuperBerine packs a unique approach to supporting cholesterol and blood glucose metabolism," said Dr. Joseph Purita, MD. Dr. Purita is the Chief Medical Officer at The Institute of Regenerative Medicine and serves as a member of Humann's Science Advisory Board. "I recommend SuperBerine to all my patients. Its key ingredient is backed by solid science and clinical results."

Humann is devoted to making the highest quality nutritional supplements that are trusted by doctors, patients, and the modern health-conscious consumer. SuperBerine was developed with the guidance of Humann's Scientific Advisory Board, a group of experts in blood flow science from across medicine, functional nutrition, sports physiology, and other scientific disciplines. These advisors help guide Humann's work to utilize superior ingredients and incorporate findings from gold-standard clinical studies that utilize double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trials.

About Human Power of N Company:

Humann was founded in affiliation with a leading academic research program and is committed to promoting healthy circulatory and blood flow function for optimal living as well as other functional foods and nutritional supplements. The innovators at Humann bring forth smart, plant-based, and nutrition-forward science in the form of supplements in innovative form factors (powders, chews, gummies, tablets), to meet the demands of modern, health-conscious consumers. Its products are widely used by physicians, consumers, and athletes alike, including over 120 Professional and Division One Collegiate sports teams. Humann is a pioneer in the field of beet-based and polyphenol promotion of Nitric Oxide, a vital molecule in healthy circulation. Humann's product lines include #1 selling beet-based brands and leading product franchises such as SuperBeets, SuperBeets Sport, and Neo40. Humann is a recipient of the 2017 Nutrition Science Award by NBJ and a 9-time Inc.5000 America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Honoree.

