EKSAtelecom to Showcase S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKSAtelecom, a leading provider of innovative audio solutions, will be revealing its latest product, the S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset, at CES 2024. Following a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign launched at November 29, 2023, the company will exhibit at booth 22746 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9 to 12, 2024.

S30 Wireless Headset Kickstarter Super Early Price $99. (PRNewswire)

In an impressive move to revolutionize audio experiences, the tech manufacturer will take the spotlight at CES 2024 with its S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset. The S30 represents a paradigm shift in earphone design, combining an open-ear form factor with a single-sided noise-cancelling microphone boom. This offers unparalleled comfort and clear communication in noise-intensive environments. The headset's open-ear design and single-sided microphone boom make it an ideal choice for telephone use. It allows users to remain aware of their surroundings while conducting clear calls.

Targeting high-end business professionals and individuals in noise-intensive environments like truck drivers, the S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset seamlessly works with various communication platforms. This makes it a versatile solution for both professional and personal use. It offers superior comfort and the highest level of wearability.

"We are happy and excited to introduce the S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset to the world at CES 2024," said Fiona Yang, marketing manager at EKSAtelecom. "This innovative and groundbreaking product offers a unique combination of comfort, excellent performance, and style that is perfect for a wide range of users."

The S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset is meticulously designed to offer users the best possible wearing experience. The S30's open-ear design sets it apart from others, providing users with exceptional comfort and situational awareness while delivering crystal-clear sound so they can enjoy music or podcasts.

A single-sided noise-cancelling microphone boom ensures uninterrupted communication, meeting the rising demand for effective communication solutions in professional settings. Besides its comfortable and ergonomic design and impressive sound quality, the S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset also offers numerous other key features, including 99.9% VoicePure ENC noise cancellation, more than 70 hours of working time, and open-ear comfort. Users will also benefit from Bluetooth 5.3, IPX5 Water-Resistant, 30m/99ft Wireless Connection, and TubeBass™ Technology that delivers rich, immersive bass without compromising clarity.

"We believe that the S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset is the ideal solution for users who are looking for a comfortable, high-performance headset that they can use in a variety of environments," said Fiona. "We are hopeful and confident that CES attendees will be impressed with the S30's revolutionary design and exceptional sound quality."

EKSAtelecom is dedicated to manufacturing top-quality and reliable headphones designed for business professionals and truck drivers, all aimed at enhancing the user's acoustic experience.

Experience Unparalleled Comfort and Crystal-Clear Sound with EKSAtelecom's S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset. Secure your pair by purchasing on Kickstarter at 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2023, and take advantage of the Super Early Price: $99.

About EKSAtelecom

EKSAtelecom is a leading and innovative provider of inventive audio solutions. The company's products are designed to provide users with the best possible sound quality and listening experience.

EKSAtelecom's mission is to develop a flexible, reliable, and efficient communication system to filter any surrounding noises while retaining clear voices. The manufacturer is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service and support.

Learn more about the brand at EKSAtelecom's Website and explore the S30 at S30 Product Information.

Contact Information

Address: 4000 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021

URL: https://www.eksatelecom.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EKSA Inc.